putin: russian troops did not plan to storm Kyiv at the beginning of the war

russian president vladimir putin said that Russian troops did not intend to storm Kyiv in February-March 2022. According to him, in this way Russia demanded peace from Ukraine, UNN reports.

Details

At that time, in February-March 2022, our troops approached Kyiv, and there is still a lot of speculation about this in Ukraine and in the West. Our troops were indeed near Kyiv. The military departments and the security forces had various proposals for options for our possible further actions. But there was no political decision to storm a city of three million people, no matter what anyone said or speculated - Putin said.

He said that this was Russia's way of demanding peace from Ukraine.

Recall

Kremlin dictator Vladimir Putin said that Russia is ready to start negotiations to end the war in Ukraine, but Kyiv needs to withdraw its troops from the territories of Donetsk, Luhansk, Kherson and Zaporizhzhia regions and declare a non-nuclear and non-aligned status.