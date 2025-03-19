Putin refused a ceasefire, demanding an end to military aid to Ukraine, indicating an unwillingness to end the war - NYT

$41.320.06
NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law
07:36 PM • 16539 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 106993 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 168762 views

## Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next The Kyiv apartment rental market has shown a surprising recovery, with prices surpassing pre-war levels. This trend raises the question of whether this is a temporary phenomenon or the beginning of a new reality for tenants in the capital. **Key factors influencing price increases:** * **Increased demand:** As people return to Kyiv and the number of internally displaced persons decreases, the demand for housing is growing. * **Limited supply:** Some homeowners remain abroad, while others have chosen to sell their properties rather than rent them out, reducing the available supply. * **Economic recovery:** As businesses resume operations and the economy gradually recovers, more people can afford to rent apartments. * **Inflation:** The overall rise in prices for goods and services also affects the cost of rent. **Current situation in the market:** According to real estate experts, the most significant price increases have been observed in the segment of one- and two-bedroom apartments in popular areas of Kyiv. In some cases, rental rates have increased by 10-15% compared to pre-war levels. "The market is driven by demand," explains real estate agent Olena Kovalenko. "People are willing to pay more for comfortable and safe housing in convenient locations. At the same time, the supply is not keeping up with the demand, which leads to price increases." **What to expect in the future:** Experts predict that rental prices in Kyiv will continue to rise, but the rate of growth may slow down. Several factors will influence the market situation: * **The security situation:** Any deterioration in the security situation could lead to a new outflow of people from Kyiv and a corresponding drop in rental prices. * **The pace of economic recovery:** A faster economic recovery will support demand for housing and contribute to further price increases. * **New construction:** The commissioning of new residential buildings could increase the supply of apartments and help stabilize prices. * **Government policies:** Government programs to support housing construction and provide affordable housing could also affect the rental market. **Recommendations for tenants:** * **Monitor the market:** Regularly check rental prices in different areas of Kyiv to get an idea of the current market situation. * **Be flexible:** Consider options outside the city center or apartments with less convenient layouts to save money. * **Negotiate:** Don't be afraid to negotiate with landlords to try to get a better rental rate. * **Consider long-term leases:** Signing a long-term lease can help you secure a fixed rental rate and protect yourself from future price increases. **Conclusion:** The Kyiv apartment rental market is currently experiencing a period of recovery and growth. While it is difficult to predict the future with certainty, it is likely that rental prices will continue to rise in the short term. Tenants should be prepared for higher costs and take steps to find the best possible deals.

April 3, 01:29 PM • 106334 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 342905 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

April 3, 08:00 AM • 173439 views

Easter basket: how much will it cost this year

April 3, 06:50 AM • 144782 views

"Difficult, but not critical": government assessed Trump's tariffs for Ukraine and is working on better terms

Exclusive
April 3, 06:00 AM • 196100 views

Fintech expert Olena Sosiedka explained how the market will change after the legalization of cryptocurrencies in Ukraine

April 2, 07:23 PM • 124824 views

Ukraine has returned 11 children from the occupied territories and Russia

April 2, 06:52 PM • 108145 views

Semi-final of the Ukrainian Football Cup: participants determined

Putin refused a ceasefire, demanding an end to military aid to Ukraine, indicating an unwillingness to end the war - NYT

Kyiv • UNN

 • 17281 views

Putin rejected a 30-day ceasefire, insisting on a cessation of military aid to Ukraine. He is willing to limit strikes on energy infrastructure on the condition of reciprocity.

Putin refused a ceasefire, demanding an end to military aid to Ukraine, indicating an unwillingness to end the war - NYT

Russian President Vladimir Putin refused to support the 30-day cessation of hostilities proposed by the United States and Ukraine in a telephone conversation with Donald Trump. Instead, he only agreed to a limited suspension of strikes on energy infrastructure – and only if Ukraine does the same. This decision only confirms the Kremlin's unwillingness to stop the war and its desire to maintain an advantage on the battlefield. This is reported by The New York Times, writes UNN.

Details 

According to the Kremlin, Russian President Vladimir Putin has agreed to a limited ceasefire on energy infrastructure for the first time if Ukraine does the same.

However, during a two-and-a-half-hour telephone conversation with President Trump, the Russian leader has so far refused to agree to a 30-day ceasefire proposed by US and Ukrainian officials. This means that attacks on Ukrainian civilians, cities and ports will continue as both sides fight for territory and negotiating leverage.

However, if strikes on energy infrastructure on both sides do cease, it would mark the first mutually agreed cessation of attacks in the three years of the war, which the White House has described as a first step towards a broader peace. However, in private, some administration officials acknowledged that Putin is probably buying time by only agreeing to appear to be engaged in peace talks while building up his advantage on the battlefield.

- the publication emphasizes.

According to the media, a ceasefire on energy facilities would benefit not only Ukraine, which is struggling with constant Russian attacks on its energy system. It would also be a relief for the Kremlin: Ukraine has carried out large-scale strikes on oil and gas facilities deep inside Russian territory, jeopardizing Moscow's most important source of government revenue.

"We are not a salad or a compote for Putin": Zelenskyy on possible agreements without Ukraine18.03.25, 23:00 • 126150 views

American and Russian accounts of the call demonstrated the chasm that remains. According to a Kremlin statement, Putin insisted that lasting peace depends on a complete cessation of foreign military and intelligence assistance to Kyiv.

In essence, Putin demanded an end to all military support for Ukraine that the United States and its allies have provided for three years,

the publication notes.

According to the NYT, Trump and Vice President J.D. Vance have previously criticized US spending to support Kyiv in their statements, but the White House did not mention the topic in its report on the call. At the same time, Europe has pledged to increase aid to Ukraine.

The result of the call appears to have fallen far short of what Trump had hoped for in his appeal to Moscow after days of optimistic statements from the White House that peace was achievable. Despite Trump's public optimism, which he expressed in a post on his social network, a date for a meeting between the two presidents has not been set. There were no statements on the general principles of ending the war.

But there were also gestures of goodwill. Putin said Russia would release 23 seriously wounded Ukrainian soldiers and conduct a prisoner exchange with Ukraine later this month, during which 175 prisoners would be transferred from each side.

Let us remind 

Earlier, UNN wrote that US President Donald Trump said that the conversation with Russian dictator Vladimir Putin "was very good and productive".

According to him, "many elements of a peace treaty were discussed, including the fact that thousands of soldiers are dying, and both President Putin and President Zelenskyy would like to see it end".

Alina Volianska

Alina Volianska

WarPoliticsNews of the World
