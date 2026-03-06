Putin held a phone conversation with Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian

Photo: AP

Russian dictator Vladimir Putin held talks with his Iranian counterpart Masoud Pezeshkian amid an escalating situation in the region. During the conversation, the Russian leader spoke in favor of the need for a ceasefire and discussed further steps in relations between the two states. This is reported by BFMTV, writes UNN.

Details

The Kremlin confirmed that the main focus of the conversation was on the implementation of new agreements within the framework of the previously signed strategic cooperation agreement.

Discussion of strategic partnership and bilateral relations

The parties thoroughly reviewed the current state of Russian-Iranian interaction and the prospects for its deepening in various areas. Special emphasis was placed on the implementation of the provisions of the fundamental document defining the level of contacts between Moscow and Tehran.

Putin can only offer "verbal support" to Iran, which is under attack from the US and Israel - media

Official sources note that the dialogue took place in the context of the active development of ties, which cover key areas of joint activities of the countries.

The leaders discussed in detail issues related to the development of Russian-Iranian cooperation on the basis of a bilateral agreement on comprehensive strategic partnership – the Kremlin statement said.

Putin is more concerned about the price of oil than helping allied Iran - Sybiha