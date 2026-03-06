Putin held a phone conversation with Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian

$43.810.09
March 6, 03:35 PM • 23543 views
EU considers financial aid to restore oil supplies via 'Druzhba'
March 6, 03:23 PM • 33230 views
Russia is preparing an offensive in Donetsk region in spring - ZelenskyyVideo
March 6, 01:05 PM • 29573 views
Ukraine-US-Russia talks continue, with further progress expected in coming weeks - Witkoff
March 6, 12:50 PM • 51249 views
Crazy fuel prices in Europe - what's happening to the market due to the war in Iran
March 6, 12:20 PM • 24497 views
The government has taken up the issue of rising fuel prices - Svyrydenko named the steps
March 6, 11:26 AM • 23021 views
Politico: model for Ukraine's accelerated accession in EU 'have been scuttled'
March 6, 10:48 AM • 22026 views
Zelenskyy announced the second stage of the exchange - another 300 Ukrainian defenders are returning from Russian captivityPhoto
March 6, 09:57 AM • 20273 views
Ukrainians should not travel to Hungary - Ministry of Foreign Affairs issued recommendations after the detention of armored vehicles
March 6, 09:32 AM • 20483 views
Ukraine's international reserves "shrank" by 5% - NBU says, due to currency sales and debt repayment
Exclusive
March 6, 09:22 AM • 17869 views
Buckwheat prices and whether there will be enough reserves to last until the new harvest - forecast
Fabricated criminal proceedings harm the reputation of Ukrainian companies on the international stageMarch 6, 01:09 PM • 29797 views
Former SAP prosecutor suggested that NABU director is clearing the energy market for someone close to him – his wife was involved in schemesMarch 6, 01:37 PM • 5914 views
Cash collectors' capture in Hungary - Budapest shows footage of arrests and seized cashPhotoVideoMarch 6, 02:16 PM • 4910 views
How the war around Iran threatens food security - Dubai is running out of food suppliesMarch 6, 02:46 PM • 22242 views
Jamala impressed with new track "Zamovkny" - the song will be included in the album "Rukh Mii"Video03:48 PM • 8076 views
How the war around Iran threatens food security - Dubai is running out of food suppliesMarch 6, 02:46 PM • 22245 views
Fabricated criminal proceedings harm the reputation of Ukrainian companies on the international stageMarch 6, 01:09 PM • 29798 views
Crazy fuel prices in Europe - what's happening to the market due to the war in IranMarch 6, 12:50 PM • 51247 views
The StopOdrex website, featuring patient stories from the scandalous Odrex clinic, has resumed operationsMarch 6, 11:16 AM • 33704 views
Where to go in Kyiv on the weekend - event announcementsMarch 6, 09:52 AM • 41842 views
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Andriy Sybiha
Andriy Pyshnyi
Musician
Ukraine
Hungary
Iran
United States
Israel
UNN Lite
"They just broke me": SOWA frankly spoke about toxic cooperation in show businessPhoto06:52 PM • 4254 views
Jamala impressed with new track "Zamovkny" - the song will be included in the album "Rukh Mii"Video03:48 PM • 8078 views
Britney Spears arrested in California on suspicion of DUIMarch 6, 02:40 AM • 29905 views
Megan Fox returned to Instagram after an almost two-year hiatus and immediately showed candid photosPhotoMarch 5, 06:11 PM • 26491 views
MILA NITICH shocked with a confession - why she was forbidden to sing the song "I Repent" at 18 years oldPhotoVideoMarch 5, 03:38 PM • 28198 views
Technology
Social network
Gold
The Diplomat
The Guardian

Putin held a phone conversation with Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian

Kyiv • UNN

 • 274 views

Putin discussed further steps in relations with his Iranian counterpart Masoud Pezeshkian. The leaders focused on implementing agreements within the framework of strategic partnership.

Putin held a phone conversation with Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian
Photo: AP

Russian dictator Vladimir Putin held talks with his Iranian counterpart Masoud Pezeshkian amid an escalating situation in the region. During the conversation, the Russian leader spoke in favor of the need for a ceasefire and discussed further steps in relations between the two states. This is reported by BFMTV, writes UNN.

Details

The Kremlin confirmed that the main focus of the conversation was on the implementation of new agreements within the framework of the previously signed strategic cooperation agreement.

Discussion of strategic partnership and bilateral relations

The parties thoroughly reviewed the current state of Russian-Iranian interaction and the prospects for its deepening in various areas. Special emphasis was placed on the implementation of the provisions of the fundamental document defining the level of contacts between Moscow and Tehran.

Putin can only offer "verbal support" to Iran, which is under attack from the US and Israel - media03.03.26, 22:11 • 15419 views

Official sources note that the dialogue took place in the context of the active development of ties, which cover key areas of joint activities of the countries.

The leaders discussed in detail issues related to the development of Russian-Iranian cooperation on the basis of a bilateral agreement on comprehensive strategic partnership

– the Kremlin statement said.

Putin is more concerned about the price of oil than helping allied Iran - Sybiha02.03.26, 12:53 • 5960 views

Stepan Haftko

News of the World