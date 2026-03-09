$43.730.0850.540.36
06:12 AM
Zelenskyy: Ukraine sent drone experts to protect US bases in Jordan
March 8, 07:46 PM
In Volyn, a group of individuals attacked a TCC car and forcibly released a conscript
Exclusive
March 8, 02:42 PM
Horoscope for March 9-15 warns of the consequences of the eclipse corridor
March 8, 12:28 PM
International Women's Day on March 8 - history, significance, and modern challenges
March 8, 11:12 AM
Defense Forces hit Pantsir-S1, a landing craft, and enemy command postsPhoto
March 8, 08:41 AM
Anniversary of the "Azov" corps - fighters received awards and distinctionsPhoto
March 8, 08:15 AM
"Your strength and role are not for one day" - Zelenskyy congratulated Ukrainian women on March 8Photo
Exclusive
March 7, 01:30 PM
Women in the military: about service, fatigue, motherhood, and the cost of returning
Exclusive
March 7, 12:32 PM
How to lose belly fat and strengthen your body at home - trainer's tips
Exclusive
March 7, 10:22 AM
Reduced fuel imports from European countries - what does this threaten Ukraine with?
Publications
Exclusives
Putin congratulated Mojtaba Khamenei on his election as Supreme Leader of Iran

Kyiv • UNN

 • 264 views

The Russian dictator sent a congratulatory message to the new leader of Iran and called for strengthening the partnership. Putin emphasized the importance of uniting the people.

Putin congratulated Mojtaba Khamenei on his election as Supreme Leader of Iran

The dictator of Russia sent a congratulatory message to Mojtaba Khamenei on his appointment as the Supreme Leader of the Islamic Republic. In his address, the Kremlin leader emphasized the importance of further strengthening the partnership and expressed support for Tehran amid increasing international pressure. This was reported by Russian media, writes UNN.

Details

The Russian leader noted that activity in this high position would require great courage, as Iran is currently resisting armed aggression.

Now, as Iran resists armed aggression, your activity in this high position will undoubtedly require great courage and dedication. I am confident that you will honorably continue your father's work and unite the Iranian people in the face of severe trials.

– reads the text of the official publication.

Putin also expressed confidence that Mojtaba Khamenei would honorably continue his father's work. According to the Russian president, the new leader will be able to unite the Iranian people in the face of severe trials, maintaining a course for close cooperation between the countries.

Stepan Haftko

News of the World
Russian propaganda
Sanctions
Vladimir Putin
Tehran
Iran