Putin congratulated Mojtaba Khamenei on his election as Supreme Leader of Iran

The dictator of Russia sent a congratulatory message to Mojtaba Khamenei on his appointment as the Supreme Leader of the Islamic Republic. In his address, the Kremlin leader emphasized the importance of further strengthening the partnership and expressed support for Tehran amid increasing international pressure. This was reported by Russian media, writes UNN.

Details

The Russian leader noted that activity in this high position would require great courage, as Iran is currently resisting armed aggression.

Now, as Iran resists armed aggression, your activity in this high position will undoubtedly require great courage and dedication. I am confident that you will honorably continue your father's work and unite the Iranian people in the face of severe trials. – reads the text of the official publication.

Putin also expressed confidence that Mojtaba Khamenei would honorably continue his father's work. According to the Russian president, the new leader will be able to unite the Iranian people in the face of severe trials, maintaining a course for close cooperation between the countries.

Iranian leadership officially united around new supreme leader Mojtaba Khamenei