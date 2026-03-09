$43.730.0850.540.36
Zelenskyy: Ukraine sent drone experts to protect US bases in Jordan
In Volyn, a group of individuals attacked a TCC car and forcibly released a conscript
Horoscope for March 9-15 warns of the consequences of the eclipse corridor
International Women's Day on March 8 - history, significance, and modern challenges
Defense Forces hit Pantsir-S1, a landing craft, and enemy command postsPhoto
Anniversary of the "Azov" corps - fighters received awards and distinctionsPhoto
"Your strength and role are not for one day" - Zelenskyy congratulated Ukrainian women on March 8Photo
Women in the military: about service, fatigue, motherhood, and the cost of returning
How to lose belly fat and strengthen your body at home - trainer's tips
Reduced fuel imports from European countries - what does this threaten Ukraine with?
Publications
Exclusives
Iranian leadership officially united around new supreme leader Mojtaba Khamenei

Kyiv • UNN

 • 580 views

The military leadership and the IRGC supported Mojtaba Khamenei as the new leader. Tehran rejected US interference after Trump's statements about the illegitimacy of the government.

Iranian leadership officially united around new supreme leader Mojtaba Khamenei

Iran's military and political leadership has demonstrated consolidation by expressing full support for the appointment of Mojtaba Khamenei to the highest state office. This move was a direct response to statements by US President Donald Trump, who had previously criticized the candidacy of the successor to the assassinated Ayatollah and expressed a desire to influence the process of power transfer in Tehran. This was reported by Aljazeera, writes UNN.

Details

Almost all key security bodies and political institutions of the country, including the IRGC, the armed forces, parliament, and intelligence, confirmed their loyalty to the new leader.

Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi, in his statement, emphasized the unwavering course of the Islamic Revolution and the protection of national interests. Such a level of support should signal to external forces that hopes for the collapse of the state system after the elimination of the previous leadership have not materialized.

Anticipation of the successor's public address

Despite official recognition, Mojtaba Khamenei has not yet appeared in public or addressed the nation, which raises certain questions among the Iranian public. Experts attribute such secrecy to the critical security situation in the country and the risks to the new leader's life amid instability.

Official Tehran emphasizes that the issue of political future is exclusively an internal affair of Iran, and any interference by foreign states is considered unacceptable.

Recall

Earlier, Trump had already stated that Iran's new supreme leader "will not last long" unless the Iranian side first receives American approval.

Stepan Haftko

News of the World
Donald Trump
Tehran
Iran