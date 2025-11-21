$42.150.06
Putin commented for the first time on Trump's plan to end the war in Ukraine

Kyiv • UNN

 • 552 views

Putin commented for the first time on the peace settlement plan for the war in Ukraine, which the US discussed with him before the meeting in Alaska. He noted that the US asked Russia to show flexibility, but has not yet received Ukraine's consent to this plan.

Putin commented for the first time on Trump's plan to end the war in Ukraine

Russian dictator Vladimir Putin held a meeting with permanent members of the Russian Security Council, where they discussed the situation around the peaceful settlement of the war in Ukraine and the plan that the United States had previously shown to President Zelenskyy. This is reported by Russian media, writes UNN.

Details

According to Russian media, Valentina Matviyenko, head of the Federation Council, asked Putin during the meeting to talk about the status of the "28-point plan" for the Ukrainian settlement. Putin stated that US President Donald Trump's peace plan for Ukraine was discussed even before the meeting in Alaska.

Ukraine may face a very difficult choice: loss of dignity or the risk of losing a key partner - Zelenskyy21.11.25, 16:48 • 12524 views

The US asked the Russian side to show flexibility regarding the Ukrainian settlement 

– Putin noted. 

He added that all Russia's partners supported possible agreements before the summit in Alaska. At the same time, Putin stated that the United States has not yet been able to obtain Ukraine's consent to the peace plan.

We are also ready for peace talks, but this requires a substantive discussion of all the details of the proposed plan 

– Putin concluded.

Trump announces 'deadline' for Ukraine to accept peace plan21.11.25, 18:14 • 10920 views

Stepan Haftko

PoliticsNews of the World
Russian propaganda
US Elections
War in Ukraine
Vladimir Putin
Alaska
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
United States
Ukraine