Putin commented for the first time on Trump's plan to end the war in Ukraine

Russian dictator Vladimir Putin held a meeting with permanent members of the Russian Security Council, where they discussed the situation around the peaceful settlement of the war in Ukraine and the plan that the United States had previously shown to President Zelenskyy. This is reported by Russian media, writes UNN.

According to Russian media, Valentina Matviyenko, head of the Federation Council, asked Putin during the meeting to talk about the status of the "28-point plan" for the Ukrainian settlement. Putin stated that US President Donald Trump's peace plan for Ukraine was discussed even before the meeting in Alaska.

The US asked the Russian side to show flexibility regarding the Ukrainian settlement – Putin noted.

He added that all Russia's partners supported possible agreements before the summit in Alaska. At the same time, Putin stated that the United States has not yet been able to obtain Ukraine's consent to the peace plan.

We are also ready for peace talks, but this requires a substantive discussion of all the details of the proposed plan – Putin concluded.

