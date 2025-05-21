Russian dictator Vladimir Putin visited the Kursk region, which Russia does not fully control. This was announced by the head of the Center for Countering Disinformation of the National Security and Defense Council Andriy Kovalenko in Telegram, reports UNN.

Putin arrived in the Kursk region, which Russia does not fully control - wrote Kovalenko.

Details

Putin's visit to the Kursk region was announced today by one of the Russian state agencies, calling it "the first after the complete liberation of the region." However, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine previously denied Russian statements about the end of fighting in the Kursk region, stating that the operation continues.

Putin in the Kursk region was primarily interested not in the condition of houses and the lives of local residents, but in the construction of the NPP-2 in the city of Kurchatov, which he visited on the fly, Russian media write. The head of the Kremlin, as indicated, held several formal meetings with local officials.

The time and date of the trip were not named, but it follows from the morning reports that it happened the day before, on Tuesday, May 20, the Russian BBC service notes. In the footage of the Kremlin chief's meeting with volunteers, Putin's wristwatch, as noted, shows approximately 9 o'clock.

Let us remind you

Recently, President Zelenskyy stated that Ukraine is conducting active operations in the Kursk region to protect the Ukrainian border. He stressed that this is not Ukraine's choice, but preventive defense.

As UNN reported, rockets are periodically launched from the territory of the Kursk region of the Russian Federation, including to Sumy region, which destroy peaceful civilian objects.