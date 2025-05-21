$41.490.09
46.650.20
Shashlik without harm to the stomach: how to eat properly and what to combine with
06:00 AM • 12647 views

Shashlik without harm to the stomach: how to eat properly and what to combine with

05:00 AM • 50167 views

Tottenham - Manchester United: Europa League final preview

May 20, 02:51 PM • 50684 views

There are signs of corruption and abuse: experts on the twin institute of the head of "Derzhzembank" family

May 20, 02:05 PM • 98865 views

Hryvnia stability and dollar uncertainty: expert explained what to expect from the currency market in the summer

May 20, 12:52 PM • 183491 views

Putin reads Trump like an "open book": political scientist explains why the memorandum on peace will not make sense

May 20, 12:13 PM • 81732 views

Is the originality of the equipment and the legality of supply in Ukraine important for Ukrainians - video survey

May 20, 11:15 AM • 161041 views

The investigation is stalling: for almost six months there have been no active investigative actions in the case of abuse of power by the chief lawyer of the NBU

May 20, 07:47 AM • 64907 views

50% discount on voluntary payment of fines from the TCC: the Ministry of Defense announced when the possibility of payment through "Reserve+" will appear

May 20, 05:58 AM • 227588 views

Attempt to appropriate the "Apple logo," or who is behind the "Yabko" network and its tax debts

May 19, 07:07 PM • 99488 views

Memorandum on peace between Ukraine and the Russian Federation will provide for a ceasefire - Zelenskyy

Putin arrived in the Kursk region, which Russia does not fully control - CCD of the National Security and Defense Council

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1186 views

Andriy Kovalenko reported that Putin visited the Kursk region. Zelenskyy stated that Ukraine is taking active measures in the Kursk region to protect the Ukrainian border.

Putin arrived in the Kursk region, which Russia does not fully control - CCD of the National Security and Defense Council

Russian dictator Vladimir Putin visited the Kursk region, which Russia does not fully control. This was announced by the head of the Center for Countering Disinformation of the National Security and Defense Council Andriy Kovalenko in Telegram, reports UNN.

Putin arrived in the Kursk region, which Russia does not fully control

- wrote Kovalenko.

Details

Putin's visit to the Kursk region was announced today by one of the Russian state agencies, calling it "the first after the complete liberation of the region." However, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine previously denied Russian statements about the end of fighting in the Kursk region, stating that the operation continues.

Putin in the Kursk region was primarily interested not in the condition of houses and the lives of local residents, but in the construction of the NPP-2 in the city of Kurchatov, which he visited on the fly, Russian media write. The head of the Kremlin, as indicated, held several formal meetings with local officials.

The time and date of the trip were not named, but it follows from the morning reports that it happened the day before, on Tuesday, May 20, the Russian BBC service notes. In the footage of the Kremlin chief's meeting with volunteers, Putin's wristwatch, as noted, shows approximately 9 o'clock.

Let us remind you

Recently, President Zelenskyy stated that Ukraine is conducting active operations in the Kursk region to protect the Ukrainian border. He stressed that this is not Ukraine's choice, but preventive defense.

As UNN reported, rockets are periodically launched from the territory of the Kursk region of the Russian Federation, including to Sumy region, which destroy peaceful civilian objects.

Andrey Kulik

Andrey Kulik

WarNews of the World
