Putin announces new weapons for the russian army: what is known about the kremlin's plans

the russia's armed forces remain on track to be further strengthened: kremlin leader Vladimir Putin said that the combat capabilities of the russian army and navy will be enhanced.

This is reported by UNN with reference to the Russian media.

Taking into account the analysis of combat use of weapons and equipment, we will continue to supply the armed forces with new modern models - Putin said.

At the same time, the Russian president reminded about meeting the real needs of the troops participating in the war against Ukraine.

Recall

