Putin announces new weapons for the russian army: what is known about the kremlin's plans
Kyiv • UNN
the head of the kremlin announced plans to strengthen the combat capabilities of the russian army and navy with the latest weapons. putin promised to continue to supply the armed forces with new models of equipment based on the experience of the war.
the russia's armed forces remain on track to be further strengthened: kremlin leader Vladimir Putin said that the combat capabilities of the russian army and navy will be enhanced.
This is reported by UNN with reference to the Russian media.
Taking into account the analysis of combat use of weapons and equipment, we will continue to supply the armed forces with new modern models
At the same time, the Russian president reminded about meeting the real needs of the troops participating in the war against Ukraine.
