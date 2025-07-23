Putin allowed Belarusian citizens permanently residing in Russia to participate in elections

Citizens of Belarus permanently residing in Russia will be able to participate in local elections, according to a law signed by dictator Vladimir Putin. Russians living in Belarus will receive the same right. This is reported by Russian media, writes UNN.

Details

The law signed by Putin ratifies a protocol which, in turn, amends the 1998 treaty on equal rights of citizens between Russia and Belarus. This protocol implies the right of citizens of one country to elect and be elected to local self-government bodies on the territory of another country.

Addition

In March of this year, Putin and Lukashenka signed a protocol allowing citizens of both countries to participate in local elections. Russians in Belarus and Belarusians in Russia will get the right to vote.

