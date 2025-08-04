Purchase of video surveillance for Kyiv: a utility company official is suspected of embezzling over UAH 2.1 million

Law enforcement officers reported suspicion to an official of a Kyiv communal enterprise, whose official negligence led to the purchase of video surveillance systems for the capital with losses of over UAH 2.1 million, according to Kyiv police. This was reported by Kyiv police, writes UNN.

The pre-trial investigation established that the deputy general director of KP "Informatyka" during the procurement of equipment necessary for the development of the capital's video surveillance system, did not ensure the verification of market prices for the relevant goods and did not conduct a proper analysis - the message says.

According to the report, as a result, the expected cost of the equipment was artificially inflated, and the contract with the supplier was concluded on terms unfavorable for the city.

"According to expert conclusions, due to such actions, the Kyiv budget suffered losses of over UAH 2.1 million," the police note.

The suspect was notified of suspicion under Part 2 of Article 367 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine - "official negligence" that caused grave consequences.

Overpayment of over 2 billion hryvnias: Podilskyi Bridge contractor must return funds to the state