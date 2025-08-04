Purchase of video surveillance for Kyiv: a utility company official is suspected of embezzling over UAH 2.1 million

$41.680.11
Exclusive
01:33 PM • 10231 views
Are dietary supplements evil? What do doctors think about vitamins and attempts to regulate this market
01:32 PM • 14206 views
Ukraine tries to unblock transit through Moldova: MFA on the situation with deported Ukrainians at the Georgian checkpoint
Exclusive
01:30 PM • 12411 views
Closure of case against NBU chief lawyer Zyma to be challenged in court – Olena Sosedka
01:03 PM • 24144 views
New mechanism for supplying weapons to Ukraine PURL: what the initiative entails
Exclusive
10:11 AM • 56994 views
State Employment Center named professions with no demand and most sought-after specialties
09:59 AM • 39786 views
Russia attacked a compressor station in Odesa region on the route for gas from the USA and Azerbaijan - Ministry of Energy
Exclusive
09:59 AM • 41141 views
Selective Justice: How the Case of NBU Chief Lawyer Oleksandr Zyma Was Closed
Exclusive
08:44 AM • 41450 views
Mass poisoning in a camp in Lviv region: 41 people already in hospital, including 39 children
August 6, 07:56 AM • 76363 views
Government appointed Tsyvinsky as director of BEB - Svyrydenko
August 6, 06:38 AM • 36157 views
A year ago, the Kursk operation of the Defense Forces began: Syrsky named Russia's losses
Main
Politics
War
Economy
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Health
Technologies
Sports
Culture
Life hack
UNN Lite
Auto
Education
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Finance
Culinary
Business News
Trump's special envoy Witkoff arrived in MoscowAugust 6, 05:16 AM • 51521 views
Rapper Diddy appealed to Trump for a pardon - reportAugust 6, 05:58 AM • 70377 views
"House of the Dragon" star Matt Smith joins "Star Wars" - MediaAugust 6, 07:07 AM • 67370 views
Master's admission: which specialty had the most failed exams and did not pass the thresholdAugust 6, 07:40 AM • 33577 views
Netflix presented the first part of the second season of "Wednesday": more mysteries and family dramas10:39 AM • 33921 views
Is Defence City launching without aviation? Why this jeopardizes Ukraine's strategic advantage02:07 PM • 6278 views
New mechanism for supplying weapons to Ukraine PURL: what the initiative entails 01:03 PM • 24145 views
Infertility treatment program: the Ministry of Health explained the age limit for women12:59 PM • 16569 views
Fighting windmills: marketing in the pharmaceutical market has been banned for almost half a year, and MP Kuzminykh continues to fight it12:02 PM • 24151 views
Italian cuisine at home: five pasta recipes for every taste12:01 PM • 24343 views
Donald Trump
Yulia Svyrydenko
Sam Altman
Danylo Hetmantsev
Giorgia Meloni
Ukraine
United States
Georgia
White House
Donetsk Oblast
Netflix presented the first part of the second season of "Wednesday": more mysteries and family dramas10:39 AM • 34548 views
"House of the Dragon" star Matt Smith joins "Star Wars" - MediaAugust 6, 07:07 AM • 67974 views
Rapper Diddy appealed to Trump for a pardon - reportAugust 6, 05:58 AM • 70966 views
Tom Holland showed the first footage from the new movie "Spider-Man: A New Day"PhotoAugust 4, 03:58 PM • 95355 views
Hailey Bieber showed a photo of her son and admitted that she had a difficult time with an unexpected pregnancyPhotoAugust 4, 01:38 PM • 114808 views
MIM-23 Hawk
MIM-104 Patriot
ChatGPT
Shahed-136
Lockheed Martin F-35 Lightning II

Purchase of video surveillance for Kyiv: a utility company official is suspected of embezzling over UAH 2.1 million

Kyiv • UNN

 • 3152 views

An official of the "Informatyka" utility company has been notified of suspicion due to official negligence. The inflated cost of video surveillance equipment caused Kyiv losses of over UAH 2.1 million.

Purchase of video surveillance for Kyiv: a utility company official is suspected of embezzling over UAH 2.1 million

Law enforcement officers reported suspicion to an official of a Kyiv communal enterprise, whose official negligence led to the purchase of video surveillance systems for the capital with losses of over UAH 2.1 million, according to Kyiv police. This was reported by Kyiv police, writes UNN.

The pre-trial investigation established that the deputy general director of KP "Informatyka" during the procurement of equipment necessary for the development of the capital's video surveillance system, did not ensure the verification of market prices for the relevant goods and did not conduct a proper analysis

- the message says.

According to the report, as a result, the expected cost of the equipment was artificially inflated, and the contract with the supplier was concluded on terms unfavorable for the city.

"According to expert conclusions, due to such actions, the Kyiv budget suffered losses of over UAH 2.1 million," the police note.

The suspect was notified of suspicion under Part 2 of Article 367 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine - "official negligence" that caused grave consequences.

Overpayment of over 2 billion hryvnias: Podilskyi Bridge contractor must return funds to the state04.08.25, 15:26 • 2406 views

Olga Rozgon

KyivCrimes and emergencies
National Police of Ukraine
Kyiv