PUMB announced the launch of a new program "Accessibility Check" for building the accessibility of small businesses in the country

This is a program in which PUMB covers 50% of the costs for creating partial physical accessibility for businesses: equipping an accessible entrance group or adapting a restroom, and finances expert support provided by the urban bureau Big City Lab.

"Accessibility Check" will help businesses take the first steps towards physical accessibility. The bank will provide expert support and partially cover the costs, which will simplify the path to barrier-free access for businesses.

Physical accessibility should become the norm, because in Ukraine it still remains a piecemeal solution, not a systemic approach. This complicates life for people with disabilities, whose numbers are increasing – particularly due to the war.

Who can participate in the program

Ukrainian micro- and small businesses, such as cafes, shops, hairdressers, sports clubs, co-working spaces, bakeries, pet shops, etc., whose owners seek to make their establishments accessible to everyone, can become participants in the program. The program will cover businesses from all corners of Ukraine (except occupied territories and a 50-kilometer zone from them) that are ready to cover the second half of the financing, implement changes, and publicize the development of accessibility to spread this culture in the country.

How to apply

Applications start on June 24 and will last until July 24, 2025. To apply, you need to fill out the form on the "Zhyty Nazustrich" platform website. Learn more details by following this link.

Selection process

Applications will be evaluated by an expert jury, which will include representatives of PUMB and specialists from Big City Lab. In its first year, the program aims to adapt 10 micro and small businesses in Ukraine. All participants will be publicly announced on the program's website.

Selection criteria

· Priority: small and micro-businesses; veteran businesses, IDP businesses.

· Need for adaptation of one zone: entrance group or restroom, or a combination in case of minor overall space changes (total budget up to UAH 500,000).

· Readiness to implement the proposed changes in the space.

· Readiness for co-financing the project (50% of the total cost, almost UAH 250,000).

· Readiness for public communication of participation in the project.

Join us! Learn more about the program and apply on the "Zhyty Nazustrich" platform website. Let's create a barrier-free future together!

Organizers

PUMB – a large systemic universal bank, one of the leaders in the banking sector. The bank implements the principle of "Living Towards" into its culture to promote equality for all Ukrainians and the quality integration of war veterans. PUMB has already made significant progress in its own accessibility: 96% of the bank's branches are physically accessible, and all employees have undergone training on communication with people with various disabilities. In 2025, the bank plans to equip 50% of its branches with special equipment in each region of the country for clients, taking into account the needs of people with disabilities.

Big City Lab — a leading Ukrainian full-cycle urban bureau that transforms cities and spaces, putting people at the center of every decision. Since 2019, it has specialized in creating barrier-free environments, helping businesses and communities become accessible to everyone. The Big City Lab team develops comprehensive solutions, supports their implementation, and trains in barrier-free design, focusing on best global practices and community energy.

* The project was created at the initiative of PUMB in cooperation with the Adsapience agency and is implemented in partnership with the urban bureau Big City Lab.