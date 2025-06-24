PUMB announced the launch of a new program "Accessibility Check" for building the accessibility of small businesses in the country

$41.870.04
48.020.18
ukenru
Helicopter scandal: the dismantling of weapons elements from helicopters without the participation of the company that installed them was obviously a violation
Exclusive
09:02 AM • 18357 views
Helicopter scandal: the dismantling of weapons elements from helicopters without the participation of the company that installed them was obviously a violation
08:36 AM • 44761 views
Zelenskyy: there are plans to meet with Trump at NATO summit in The Hague
Exclusive
08:07 AM • 44983 views
Aircraft repair is hampered by bureaucracy: experts call for simplified certification and updated documentation approaches
Exclusive
07:47 AM • 56860 views
Small pharmacies warn they will not be able to dispense medicines under the "Affordable Medicines" program, threatening them with license revocation
07:34 AM • 50145 views
Putin's war with NATO to cost the world $1.5 trillion - Bloomberg
Exclusive
06:40 AM • 43064 views
<p>The Public Health Center reported whether a new COVID-19 strain has been detected in Ukraine</p>
Exclusive
05:31 AM • 57776 views
What to expect from the 2025 NATO Summit in The Hague
June 23, 05:50 PM • 58474 views
Naftogaz won arbitration against Gazprom for 1.37 billion dollars
June 23, 04:46 PM • 260630 views
Nazarii Husakov - a mortally ill man who needs help, or a runaway con artist: details of a high-profile scandal
Exclusive
June 23, 02:03 PM • 120224 views
Chernyshov stated that he had received a notice of suspicion (video)
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+22°
4.3m/s
68%
746mm
Popular news
Night attack on Sumy region: three people killed, including a childJune 24, 01:14 AM • 73284 views
Ukraine condemned Iran's missile strike on Qatar, pointing to Tehran's ties with RussiaJune 24, 02:25 AM • 93685 views
Ukraine to be covered by rain and thunderstorms: forecasters give June 24 forecastJune 24, 03:59 AM • 87384 views
Trump announced the ceasefire between Israel and Iran came into effect05:38 AM • 86397 views
Almost a quarter of a million euros and dollars were tried to be smuggled out of Ukraine in a car trunk: stopped at the EU border06:16 AM • 70583 views
Publications
Family schemes or coincidence? How the company of the son of ARMA Deputy Katamadze won the tender for "UkrBud"09:55 AM • 16785 views
Svitlana Hrynchuk's Ministry of Environmental Imitation08:49 AM • 38419 views
Refreshing summer classics: delicious cold soup recipes for hot daysJune 23, 07:05 PM • 86813 views
Nazarii Husakov - a mortally ill man who needs help, or a runaway con artist: details of a high-profile scandalJune 23, 04:46 PM • 260630 views
Coincidence or conspiracy? Tymoshenko's party blocked the signing of the ARMA reform billJune 23, 01:36 PM • 188473 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Mark Rutte
Rustem Umerov
Keir Starmer
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Iran
Dnipro
The Hague
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Ezra Miller prepares for a cinematic comeback with a new film by Lynne RamsayJune 23, 02:13 PM • 85438 views
The Punisher to play alongside Spider-Man: What is known about the new Marvel movieJune 21, 11:04 PM • 164996 views
Five unusual comedies: what to watch in your free timeJune 21, 06:14 PM • 287732 views
Armani to miss Milan Fashion Week for the first time after hospital stayJune 21, 11:41 AM • 155395 views
The last BTS member, Suga, completed military service amid expectations of a reunionJune 21, 07:34 AM • 152713 views
Actual
Unmanned aerial vehicle
Mi-8
Shahed-136
Buk air defense system
Tor missile system

PUMB announced the launch of a new program "Accessibility Check" for building the accessibility of small businesses in the country

Kyiv • UNN

 • 212 views

First Ukrainian International Bank (FUIB), together with the urban bureau Big City Lab, is launching the "Accessibility Check" program as part of the "Live Towards" integration platform for veterans, military personnel, and civilians.

PUMB announced the launch of a new program "Accessibility Check" for building the accessibility of small businesses in the country

This is a program in which PUMB covers 50% of the costs for creating partial physical accessibility for businesses: equipping an accessible entrance group or adapting a restroom, and finances expert support provided by the urban bureau Big City Lab. 

"Accessibility Check" will help businesses take the first steps towards physical accessibility. The bank will provide expert support and partially cover the costs, which will simplify the path to barrier-free access for businesses.  

Physical accessibility should become the norm, because in Ukraine it still remains a piecemeal solution, not a systemic approach. This complicates life for people with disabilities, whose numbers are increasing – particularly due to the war.

Who can participate in the program

Ukrainian micro- and small businesses, such as cafes, shops, hairdressers, sports clubs, co-working spaces, bakeries, pet shops, etc., whose owners seek to make their establishments accessible to everyone, can become participants in the program. The program will cover businesses from all corners of Ukraine (except occupied territories and a 50-kilometer zone from them) that are ready to cover the second half of the financing, implement changes, and publicize the development of accessibility to spread this culture in the country.

How to apply

Applications start on June 24 and will last until July 24, 2025. To apply, you need to fill out the form on the "Zhyty Nazustrich" platform website. Learn more details by following this link.

Selection process

Applications will be evaluated by an expert jury, which will include representatives of PUMB and specialists from Big City Lab. In its first year, the program aims to adapt 10 micro and small businesses in Ukraine. All participants will be publicly announced on the program's website.

Selection criteria

·         Priority: small and micro-businesses; veteran businesses, IDP businesses.

·         Need for adaptation of one zone: entrance group or restroom, or a combination in case of minor overall space changes (total budget up to UAH 500,000).

·         Readiness to implement the proposed changes in the space.

·         Readiness for co-financing the project (50% of the total cost, almost UAH 250,000).

·         Readiness for public communication of participation in the project.

Join us! Learn more about the program and apply on the "Zhyty Nazustrich" platform website. Let's create a barrier-free future together!

Organizers

PUMB – a large systemic universal bank, one of the leaders in the banking sector. The bank implements the principle of "Living Towards" into its culture to promote equality for all Ukrainians and the quality integration of war veterans. PUMB has already made significant progress in its own accessibility: 96% of the bank's branches are physically accessible, and all employees have undergone training on communication with people with various disabilities. In 2025, the bank plans to equip 50% of its branches with special equipment in each region of the country for clients, taking into account the needs of people with disabilities.

Big City Lab — a leading Ukrainian full-cycle urban bureau that transforms cities and spaces, putting people at the center of every decision. Since 2019, it has specialized in creating barrier-free environments, helping businesses and communities become accessible to everyone. The Big City Lab team develops comprehensive solutions, supports their implementation, and trains in barrier-free design, focusing on best global practices and community energy.

* The project was created at the initiative of PUMB in cooperation with the Adsapience agency and is implemented in partnership with the urban bureau Big City Lab.

Lilia Podolyak

Lilia Podolyak

Business News
Ukraine
Tesla
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
S&P 500
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Brent Oil
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gold
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gas TTF
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9