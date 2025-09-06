Provisions on strengthening punishment for military personnel for disobedience will be excluded from the bill - Ministry of Defense

The Ministry of Defense of Ukraine and parliamentarians have decided not to toughen penalties for military personnel. This refers to bill No. 13452, previously passed in the first reading. The defense ministry believes that it needs refinement. This is reported by UNN with reference to the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine.

Details

It is noted that the Ministry of Defense held consultations with the head of the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine Committee on Law Enforcement and with the head of the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine Committee on National Security, Defense and Intelligence regarding bills that caused public outcry.

The Ministry and parliamentarians reached an agreement on full support for the draft law "On the Military Ombudsman" submitted to parliament by the President of Ukraine.

At the same time, the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine supports the position of the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine Committee on Law Enforcement and the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine Committee on National Security, Defense and Intelligence on the need to exclude from bill No. 13452 provisions on strengthening the responsibility of military personnel for disobedience. - the post says.

"The Ministry of Defense believes that bill No. 13452 needs refinement together with the relevant committees of the Verkhovna Rada. Discipline in the army should be based not on punishment, but on justice," the agency added.

Recall

On Thursday, September 4, the Verkhovna Rada at a regular meeting adopted as a basis bill No. 13260, which abolishes the mechanism of exemption from criminal liability for the first unauthorized abandonment of a unit and desertion. The new rules will apply to offenses committed after the law comes into force.

