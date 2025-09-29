Protasiv Yar in Kyiv: court did not allow the cancellation of the protected status of the landscape reserve territory

The Commercial Court of Kyiv supported the prosecutor's office's position on protecting the "Protasiv Yar" landscape reserve and rejected the claim of one of the business entities that demanded the cancellation of the Kyiv City Council's decision to create the reserve. This was reported by UNN with reference to the Office of the Prosecutor General.

The business entity claimed to be the user of over 1 hectare of land in the tract and planned large-scale development. At the same time, environmental prosecutors proved in court that the lease agreement for these lands expired more than ten years ago.

The court agreed with the prosecutor's arguments that any construction within the protected area is unacceptable. This would lead to the loss of a unique natural complex, the destruction of species listed in the Red Book of Ukraine, and damage to archaeological heritage, the report says.

