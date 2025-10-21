$41.760.03
Rada appointed Berezhna as head of the Ministry of Culture
10:26 AM • 10757 views
Prosecutor's office to seek arrest without bail for former director of "Molodyy Teatr" Bilous
09:34 AM • 11501 views
European leaders supported a ceasefire in Ukraine and negotiations based on the current line of contact
08:55 AM • 13195 views
Allies seek to strengthen Ukraine amid Trump-Putin meeting, some in EU want to participate in summit - Politico
07:53 AM • 13668 views
When will heating be turned on throughout Ukraine - energy workers' answer
07:32 AM • 13644 views
Russia again attacked energy facilities in two regions, Chernihiv and part of the region without electricity
06:03 AM • 25946 views
Start of the budget process in the Rada: what is known about the State Budget-2026
Exclusive
05:35 AM • 20143 views
Searches are being conducted at the home of director Bilous, who is accused of sexual harassment
October 21, 05:00 AM • 17039 views
Rubio-Lavrov meeting expected this week postponed indefinitely - CNN
October 20, 03:34 PM • 28443 views
Parked near a high-rise building and shot himself in the head: police confirmed the suicide of blogger Kostiantyn HanichPhoto
Prosecutor's office to seek arrest without bail for former director of "Molodyy Teatr" Bilous

Kyiv • UNN

 • 10769 views

The prosecutor's office will insist on pre-trial detention without the possibility of bail for Andriy Bilous, the former director of the "Molodyy Teatr" (Young Theater). He is suspected of sexual assault against female students.

Prosecutor's office to seek arrest without bail for former director of "Molodyy Teatr" Bilous

The prosecutor's office will insist on applying a pre-trial detention measure to the former director of the "Molodyy Teatr" Andriy Bilous in the form of detention without the possibility of bail. Marianna Haiovska-Kovbasiuk, head of the Information Policy and Communications Department of the Prosecutor General's Office, told UNN journalist about this.

Details

Haiovska-Kovbasiuk said that the prosecutor's office will petition for the application of a pre-trial detention measure in the form of arrest without the possibility of bail to the former head of the Kyiv National Academic Molodyy Teatr, who is suspected of sexual violence against female students.

Context

Today, October 21, law enforcement officers conducted searches at the former artistic director of the Kyiv Academic Molodyy Teatr and lecturer at KNUTKiT named after Karpenko-Karyi, Andriy Bilous.

Later, Bilous was notified of suspicion of sexual violence against female students.

"Every crime will have consequences": Prosecutor General Kravchenko reacted to the case of former director of "Molodyy Teatr" Bilous21.10.25, 12:30 • 1568 views

What Bilous is accused of

The first to publicly report harassment was the director's former student, Sofia Sapozhnik. The girl claims that the man asked her to send intimate photos and insisted on discussing sexual fantasies. According to her, the former head sent intimate photos of other girls to students. After that, a number of similar accusations against Bilous appeared.

In January 2025, Karpenko-Karyi University appealed to the police with a request to check the disseminated information and give it a legal assessment. In the same month, Bilous was suspended from work at the university.

In February, investigators of the Shevchenkivskyi police department opened criminal proceedings under Article 153 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine - sexual violence.

 On the same day, the Kyiv City State Administration announced its intention to suspend him from his official duties at the Molodyy Teatr.

At the same time, a protest took place near the Molodyy Teatr against the decision of the Kyiv City State Administration to keep Bilous as director. Participants expressed support for 46 theater employees who demanded his removal.

Bilous himself denies all accusations.

Anna Murashko

Crimes and emergencies
Search
Director
Andriy Bilous
Rallies in Ukraine
Prosecutor General of Ukraine
Kyiv City State Administration