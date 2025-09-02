Atrocities during the occupation of Bucha: four more Russian servicemen to be tried

$41.370.05
A plane of the Ukrainian company "XENA" was involved in extinguishing fires in Montenegro
Exclusive
08:46 AM • 26929 views
Demanding and financially literate: how "Generation Z" challenges the banking sector
08:31 AM • 22314 views
Udachne village in Donetsk region liberated - General Staff
Exclusive
06:00 AM • 57963 views
Humanitarian crisis growing in occupied Crimea - Permanent Representative of the President
Exclusive
05:30 AM • 30766 views
"It seems that business is equated with criminal activity": lawyer on the urgency of adopting changes to the Criminal Procedure Code that will make life easier for entrepreneurs
September 1, 06:36 PM • 55285 views
5 most anticipated movie premieres you can't miss this autumn: what to watch
September 1, 03:53 PM • 50557 views
Ukrainian military liberated the village of Novoekonomichne in Donetsk region
Exclusive
September 1, 02:20 PM • 82732 views
Data leak risk: "Ukroboronprom" opposed Bilchuk's transfer of documentation to AAL Group Ltd, a company potentially linked to Russia's defense industry
Exclusive
September 1, 11:39 AM • 50188 views
Without the restoration of tax benefits, Ukrainian aviation may lose the experience gained over decades and the chance for future recovery.
Exclusive
September 1, 09:15 AM • 193144 views
Parubiy's murder in Lviv: three main versions announced
A plane of the Ukrainian company "XENA" was involved in extinguishing fires in Montenegro
Demanding and financially literate: how "Generation Z" challenges the banking sector
Exclusive
08:46 AM • 26935 views
Beginning of the autumn season: what needs to be done in the garden in September
Humanitarian crisis growing in occupied Crimea - Permanent Representative of the President
Exclusive
06:00 AM • 57972 views
Data leak risk: "Ukroboronprom" opposed Bilchuk's transfer of documentation to AAL Group Ltd, a company potentially linked to Russia's defense industry
Exclusive
September 1, 02:20 PM • 82734 views
Potap named the size of his fee for a 45-minute performance
Potap stated that since the beginning of the full-scale war, he has entered and exited Ukraine more than 14 times.
5 most anticipated movie premieres you can't miss this autumn: what to watch
Brad Pitt bought a Hollywood Hills estate for $12 million
The creator of the popular toy Labubu entered the top 100 richest people in the world, taking 86th place
Atrocities during the occupation of Bucha: four more Russian servicemen to be tried

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1134 views

The Ukrainian prosecutor's office continues to investigate the crimes of Russian servicemen in Bucha. Another occupier has been notified of suspicion, and cases against four have already been sent to court.

Atrocities during the occupation of Bucha: four more Russian servicemen to be tried

Ukraine continues to investigate the crimes of Russian military personnel in Bucha. The prosecutor's office has notified another occupier of suspicion, and cases against four others have already been sent to court. This was reported by the Office of the Prosecutor General, writes UNN.

Details

The Office of the Prosecutor General reported that work on investigating crimes in Bucha continues. This refers to mass murders and torture of civilians during the Russian occupation in the spring of 2022.

According to the investigation, one of the Russian paratroopers opened fire on two men who had lit a bonfire to cook food. Both died on the spot.

Another soldier in the schoolyard, where local residents were hiding, began shooting at three civilians. He wounded a man and killed a woman who was descending the stairs to the basement.

Russian soldiers systematically terrorized people in the city. They broke into basements where residents were hiding, threatened them with weapons, and demanded information about Ukrainian military personnel.

One of the commanders forced a man to crawl on the ground, put an automatic rifle to his head, and fired next to his ear. There are also reports of "interrogations" during which Russians fired near people's heads, simulating their executions. Many victims suffered shock and hearing problems from this.

Another Russian officer was notified of suspicion of cruel treatment of a civilian. In total, the identified military personnel served in the 234th Airborne Assault Regiment.

Prosecutors emphasize: every established crime is documented, and the guilty will be held accountable in court.

Recall

Prosecutor General Ruslan Kravchenko reported suspicions against two Russian servicemen for murders and cruel treatment of civilians in Bucha.

On August 22, 2025, an explosion in Luhansk region destroyed Russian occupiers involved in crimes in Bucha. Two pickup trucks and a UAZ "bukhanka" with ammunition were also eliminated.

Stepan Haftko

War in UkraineCrimes and emergenciesKyiv region
Ruslan Kravchenko
Prosecutor General of Ukraine
Ukraine