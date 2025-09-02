Atrocities during the occupation of Bucha: four more Russian servicemen to be tried

Ukraine continues to investigate the crimes of Russian military personnel in Bucha. The prosecutor's office has notified another occupier of suspicion, and cases against four others have already been sent to court. This was reported by the Office of the Prosecutor General, writes UNN.

Details

The Office of the Prosecutor General reported that work on investigating crimes in Bucha continues. This refers to mass murders and torture of civilians during the Russian occupation in the spring of 2022.

According to the investigation, one of the Russian paratroopers opened fire on two men who had lit a bonfire to cook food. Both died on the spot.

Another soldier in the schoolyard, where local residents were hiding, began shooting at three civilians. He wounded a man and killed a woman who was descending the stairs to the basement.

Russian soldiers systematically terrorized people in the city. They broke into basements where residents were hiding, threatened them with weapons, and demanded information about Ukrainian military personnel.

One of the commanders forced a man to crawl on the ground, put an automatic rifle to his head, and fired next to his ear. There are also reports of "interrogations" during which Russians fired near people's heads, simulating their executions. Many victims suffered shock and hearing problems from this.

Another Russian officer was notified of suspicion of cruel treatment of a civilian. In total, the identified military personnel served in the 234th Airborne Assault Regiment.

Prosecutors emphasize: every established crime is documented, and the guilty will be held accountable in court.

Recall

Prosecutor General Ruslan Kravchenko reported suspicions against two Russian servicemen for murders and cruel treatment of civilians in Bucha.

On August 22, 2025, an explosion in Luhansk region destroyed Russian occupiers involved in crimes in Bucha. Two pickup trucks and a UAZ "bukhanka" with ammunition were also eliminated.