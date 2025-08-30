Prosecutor General's Office: proceedings opened regarding the murder of former Verkhovna Rada head Parubiy in Lviv, shooter still being sought

A criminal case has been opened regarding the murder of former Verkhovna Rada Chairman Andriy Parubiy in Lviv, the Prosecutor General's Office reported on Saturday, showing photos from the scene, writes UNN.

Andriy Parubiy has been killed in Lviv - a special operation "Siren" has been announced. Under the procedural guidance of the Lviv Regional Prosecutor's Office, a pre-trial investigation has been launched into the intentional murder of the former Chairman of the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine and current People's Deputy of Ukraine of the VI–IX convocations, Andriy Parubiy (Part 1, Article 115 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine). - the Prosecutor General's Office reported.

Details

According to preliminary data, the prosecutor's office reports, "on August 30, in Lviv, an unknown man fired several shots at the politician, as a result of which Andriy Parubiy died on the spot."

"The attacker fled, and a special operation "Siren" has been introduced in the city. The leadership of the regional prosecutor's office and the National Police are working at the scene, and forensic experts have been involved," the prosecutor's office stated.

"The identification of the attacker and the circumstances of the crime are ongoing," the report says.

The pre-trial investigation, as reported, is being carried out by investigators of the Main Directorate of the National Police in Lviv Oblast. The head of the Lviv Regional Prosecutor's Office has been appointed as the senior prosecutor of the group.

Prosecutor General Kravchenko and Interior Minister Klymenko reported to Zelensky on the circumstances of Parubiy's murder

Addition

On August 30, UNN, citing a source, reported that Andriy Parubiy was shot in Lviv.

The police later indicated that the shooting occurred around noon. And that the political figure died.

The shooter is being sought, the police reported. As UNN learned, a "Siren" plan has been introduced.

The OVA clarified that the shooter is being sought in Lviv Oblast.

Parubiy's murder in Lviv: the shooter was disguised as a courier, 7 shell casings found at the scene

Reference

Andriy Parubiy is a People's Deputy of the Verkhovna Rada of the 6th, 7th, 8th, and 9th convocations, former Chairman of the Verkhovna Rada, and former Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council.

In 2016, Parubiy was elected Chairman of the Verkhovna Rada instead of Volodymyr Groysman, who was appointed Prime Minister of Ukraine.

He served as Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council from February to August 2014.

In the same year, an assassination attempt was made against Parubiy using a combat grenade. Later, the Ministry of Internal Affairs reported that the assassination attempt was prepared by an UDO employee from Yanukovych's time.

In 2013-2014, during the Revolution of Dignity, he was the commandant of Maidan and the head of Maidan Self-Defense.