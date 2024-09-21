Prosecutor General's Office: evidence of Russian involvement in attack on Red Cross humanitarian mission in Donetsk region obtained

ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 109676 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 113594 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 184193 views

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 146447 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 148345 views

"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 140965 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 190765 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112245 views

Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 180414 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 104916 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 184193 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 184193 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 190765 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 190765 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 180414 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 207560 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 196159 views

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 196159 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 146432 views

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 146432 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 145952 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 150331 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: "It's inevitable after Trump's re-election"

February 28, 09:03 AM • 141446 views

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 141446 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 158062 views
Prosecutor General's Office: evidence of Russian involvement in attack on Red Cross humanitarian mission in Donetsk region obtained

Prosecutor General's Office: evidence of Russian involvement in attack on Red Cross humanitarian mission in Donetsk region obtained

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 17797 views

The Prosecutor General's Office received evidence of Russian involvement in the attack on the Red Cross humanitarian mission in Donetsk region. It was established that Russian troops used artillery and Lancet drones for a targeted attack.

Evidence of Russian involvement in the attack on the humanitarian mission of the Red Cross in Donetsk region has been obtained, the Prosecutor General's Office said on Saturday, UNN reports.

Details

A pre-trial investigation is underway in the criminal proceedings initiated over the violation of the laws and customs of war combined with premeditated murder (Part 2 of Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).

"On September 12, 2024, the Russian army committed another war crime in the Donetsk region. Troops of the aggressor state used cannon artillery to attack 3 vehicles of the International Committee of the Red Cross in the village of Viroliubivka, Kostiantynivka Local Government Area, during the distribution of humanitarian aid. As a result of the shelling, 5 employees of the International Committee of the Red Cross were injured. Three men died directly at the scene of the attack. Two of their colleagues sustained shrapnel wounds and mine-blast injuries," the prosecutor's office said.

Zelensky reacts to Russia's attack on ICRC workers' cars in Donetsk region: “The world must react firmly and on principle”9/12/24, 3:24 PM • 15917 views

Law enforcement officers reportedly "identified two places where artillery shells hit and one place where the UAV hit." "The fragments of the said ammunition and the remains of the unmanned aerial vehicle were removed from the scene," the statement said.

"Based on the results of investigative actions, inspection of the scene, examinations and interrogations of witnesses, it was established that the artillery shelling was carried out by 2 high-explosive artillery shells of 152-mm caliber and an unmanned barrage munition "Lancet", which is only in service with the Russian Armed Forces," the Prosecutor General's Office said.

The 152-mm shells were used in tandem with a drone that has a laser rangefinder and can detect and barrage a target on its own. This not only explains the wreckage of the Lancet UAV found at the scene, but also indicates a deliberate attack on the vehicles and personnel of the International Committee of the Red Cross

- said Prosecutor General Andriy Kostin.

Given the traces of damage to surrounding buildings and cars, as well as the recorded places of impact of the ammunition, the direction of arrival is preliminarily determined.

"According to the investigation, the firing positions of the artillery units were probably located near the village of Yahidne, Bakhmut district, Donetsk region, a territory currently occupied by Russian troops," the statement said.

According to the prosecutor's office, "in the occupied territory from which the shot was fired, the following units are involved in hostilities: 1065th artillery regiment of the 98th airborne division; artillery unit of the 200th separate motorized rifle brigade (omsbr)".

"These units are armed with artillery systems for firing 152 mm shells and Lancet attack UAVs," the prosecutor's office said.

Addendum

On September 18, 2024, in order to prevent similar facts of shelling and possible loss of life during the delivery of humanitarian aid, the Donetsk Regional Defense Council introduced a ban on the movement of representatives of charitable organizations in the frontline communities of the region without the appropriate approval of the RMA.

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

WarCrimes and emergencies
prosecutor-general-of-ukraineProsecutor General of Ukraine
andriy-kostinAndriy Kostin
ukraineUkraine

