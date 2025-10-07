Prosecutor General on the month of "StopPressure": 12 businesses got results - violations eliminated

In a month of operation of the "StopPressure" portal, created to ensure direct communication between business and the prosecutor's office, 12 businesses have seen results. This was announced by Prosecutor General of Ukraine Ruslan Kravchenko on Tuesday in Telegram, UNN reports.

A month has passed since the launch of the "StopPressure" portal, which we created to ensure direct communication between business and the prosecutor's office. Our platform is not about formalities; it is a real tool for protecting entrepreneurs. Illegal searches, seizure of property, blocking of activities, or dragging out investigations – now businesses can report this directly to the prosecutor's office. - Kravchenko wrote.

The Prosecutor General noted that each appeal automatically receives a number and is sent to the authorized unit of the Prosecutor General's Office and the relevant regional prosecutor's office.

Previously, such appeals could be considered for months, or even years. Now, everything is under the control of the Prosecutor General's Office and myself personally. - Kravchenko reported.

The Prosecutor General spoke about the results of the first month of work:

44 appeals received from entrepreneurs;

28 reports have already been reviewed;

12 businesses have seen results - violations eliminated, rights restored;

the remaining appeals are in progress.

"As I said before, effectiveness is measured by actions, not words," Kravchenko emphasized.

In addition, the Prosecutor General gave several examples:

Three companies with American investments: after contacting "StopPressure," we held a meeting with the shareholder, CEO, and a representative of the US Embassy.

The audit showed that in six open proceedings, the companies' actions were not the subject of investigation at all.

Result: one proceeding closed, expert examinations appointed in four.

A female entrepreneur reported delays in an investigation in which she was a victim, and the baseless opening of proceedings against her.

After verification, prosecutors closed the baseless cases, changed the qualification in the main proceeding, and served suspicions to the real culprits.

According to him, illegally seized funds were returned:

Kharkiv region: during searches, 20,000 euros and 112,000 dollars were seized from a company. A week later, prosecutors secured the return of all funds;

Odesa region: 827,000 UAH, 150 euros, and 6,300 dollars were seized. The prosecutor's office ensured the return of all assets.

"These are concrete results that prove: appeals are not lost in bureaucracy; decisions are made quickly and to the point. Truth is always on the side of those who do not violate the Law. Yes, our law enforcement system is not perfect, but we are changing and today are open to dialogue, for the sake of restoring justice and strengthening business trust in the prosecutor's office," Kravchenko wrote.

Addition

The "StopPressure" portal has officially started operating in Ukraine, created to protect businesses from unlawful pressure from law enforcement agencies. The presentation took place on September 2 during the X International Business Protection Forum in Kyiv with the participation of Prosecutor General of Ukraine Ruslan Kravchenko.

Prosecutor General of Ukraine Ruslan Kravchenko promised that the prosecutor's office would promptly respond to reports from business representatives about unlawful actions by law enforcement officers, which they would submit through the recently launched "StopPressure" portal.