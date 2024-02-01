Production of new ammunition will be faster and larger - Ministry of Defense

ukenru
Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
04:30 AM • 79332 views

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 119540 views

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 123967 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 165797 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 165813 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 268808 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 177018 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 166887 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148637 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 238596 views

Popular news
Mass protests in Serbia: thousands of people take to the streets over train station tragedy

March 2, 12:27 AM • 101627 views
Trump changes US language policy: what does the new English executive order mean

March 2, 01:39 AM • 73397 views
Lithuania invests 20 million euros in Ukrainian defense industry

04:32 AM • 47003 views
Russia has deployed ships with 26 “Kalibr” in the Mediterranean Sea - what is known

04:43 AM • 42830 views
Guerrillas destroy Russian military equipment despite patrols

05:19 AM • 55575 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 268828 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 238617 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 223943 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 249396 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 235445 views
Actual people
Actual places
UNN Lite
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 119569 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 100831 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 101233 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 117707 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 118312 views
Production of new ammunition will be faster and larger - Ministry of Defense

Production of new ammunition will be faster and larger - Ministry of Defense

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 29858 views

The Ukrainian government has approved a resolution to accelerate and expand domestic ammunition production to strengthen the country's defense capabilities and reduce dependence on imports.

The government has supported a resolution introduced by Defense Minister Rustem Umerov that accelerates the launch and development of ammunition production in Ukraine. This was reported by the press service of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine, UNN reports.

We have received the results of an experimental production order for unmanned systems. And we see that our approach is working. The number of manufacturers and the number of products are increasing. 

- said the Minister of Defense of Ukraine.

Details

The defense ministry noted that in July 2023, a similar resolution was already enacted. That document concerned ammunition for drones and combat units of unmanned systems.

The same experiment introduced a new, simplified regulation of production, which established clear criteria for manufacturers and their capacities, as well as the procedure for development and production.  All of this made it possible to scale up the production of relevant munitions and improve the supply of ammunition to the Armed Forces.

In total, about 20 new manufacturers of ammunition for unmanned systems have emerged and started operating during the implementation of the experimental procedure.

That is why we proposed to use similar approaches to increase the number of Ukrainian-made ammunition. The development of the Ukrainian military industry is what will give us security and peace. 

- Minister of Defense of Ukraine Rustem Umerov emphasized

The Ministry of Defense noted that Ukraine already has 21 samples of ammunition approved for use, 8 samples of ammunition have been tested and are currently undergoing the procedure for approval for use, and another 29 samples of ammunition are undergoing demonstration tests.

Optional

Earlier, UNN reported with reference to Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal that the Cabinet of Ministers approved three resolutions that will help strengthen the Ukrainian defense industry. The documents relate to the production of drones and ammunition for them, as well as the possibility of purchasing drones through the Prozorro system

Tatiana Salganik

WarEconomy
ministerstvo-oborony-ukrainaMinistry of Defense of Ukraine
armed-forces-of-ukraineArmed Forces of Ukraine
ukraineUkraine
denys-shmyhalDenis Shmyhal

