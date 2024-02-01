Production of new ammunition will be faster and larger - Ministry of Defense

The government has supported a resolution introduced by Defense Minister Rustem Umerov that accelerates the launch and development of ammunition production in Ukraine. This was reported by the press service of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine, UNN reports.

We have received the results of an experimental production order for unmanned systems. And we see that our approach is working. The number of manufacturers and the number of products are increasing. - said the Minister of Defense of Ukraine.

Details

The defense ministry noted that in July 2023, a similar resolution was already enacted. That document concerned ammunition for drones and combat units of unmanned systems.

The same experiment introduced a new, simplified regulation of production, which established clear criteria for manufacturers and their capacities, as well as the procedure for development and production. All of this made it possible to scale up the production of relevant munitions and improve the supply of ammunition to the Armed Forces.

In total, about 20 new manufacturers of ammunition for unmanned systems have emerged and started operating during the implementation of the experimental procedure.

That is why we proposed to use similar approaches to increase the number of Ukrainian-made ammunition. The development of the Ukrainian military industry is what will give us security and peace. - Minister of Defense of Ukraine Rustem Umerov emphasized

The Ministry of Defense noted that Ukraine already has 21 samples of ammunition approved for use, 8 samples of ammunition have been tested and are currently undergoing the procedure for approval for use, and another 29 samples of ammunition are undergoing demonstration tests.

Optional

Earlier, UNN reported with reference to Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal that the Cabinet of Ministers approved three resolutions that will help strengthen the Ukrainian defense industry. The documents relate to the production of drones and ammunition for them, as well as the possibility of purchasing drones through the Prozorro system