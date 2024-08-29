Problem solved: Vokzalna metro station in Kyiv resumes full operation

The problem at the Vokzalna metro station in Kyiv was promptly fixed. Now it is again open to passengers. This was stated by the Kyiv Metro, reports UNN.

Details

The agency said that specialists managed to quickly fix the escalator's malfunction.

Vokzalna station has reopened for passengers. The escalator malfunction was fixed - Kyiv Metro said in a statement.

Context

A little earlier, it became known that Vokzalna station was temporarily open only for exit. Station had to be closed to passengers due to the shutdown of the upward escalator.

