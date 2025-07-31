Pro-Russian Telegram channels spread fakes about suspicion against the Prime Minister and officials of the Presidential Office - SAPO

Anonymous Telegram channels are spreading fake information about the alleged preparation of suspicions against the leadership of the Ukrainian government.

This was reported by UNN with reference to the Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office.

A number of anonymous and pro-Russian Telegram channels are spreading false information about the alleged preparation of a notice of suspicion to the Prime Minister of Ukraine and officials of the President's Office. We emphasize that this information does not correspond to reality - stated in the SAPO message.

Addition

The Foreign Intelligence Service of Ukraine reported that Russia has launched a large-scale information operation against Ukraine, using the factor of "anti-corruption protests." The Kremlin involves controlled media, bloggers, and influencers in the West to spread narratives about the crisis in Ukrainian society and an "anti-American coup."

Russia systematically uses Telegram channels to destabilize the situation in Ukraine. In particular, discrediting the top leadership of the state, spreading fakes about government bodies. Ukrainian special services urge citizens to check information only through official sources.