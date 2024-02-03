Actor who has been supporting Russia leaves HBO's White Lotus after network outrage

Milos Bikovic, a Serbian actor who has supported Russia since the beginning of the full-scale invasion, will not appear in the new season of the White Lotus series. HBO has canceled the contract due to outrage in the network. UNN reports this with reference to Deadline.

Details

According to Deadline's sources, HBO has parted ways with actor Milos Bikovic, and he will no longer be involved in the upcoming third season of White Lotus.

"I was honored to be chosen to participate in the White Lotus series, which I have great respect for, and with colleagues I have deep respect for. However, my participation is not possible for reasons that go beyond art, and I will not submit to any narrative that jeopardizes my integrity," Bikovic said.

Addendum

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine made a critical statement regarding HBO's invitation of a Serbian actor who has supported Russia since the beginning of the full-scale invasion to play a role in the third season of the White Lotus series.

Bikovich, 36, was granted Russian citizenship by presidential decree in 2021.

The filming of the third season of the popular TV show "White Lotus" is to begin in Thailand next month.