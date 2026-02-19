After new media mentions of scandals involving British Prince Andrew, including his acquaintance with financier Jeffrey Epstein and the consequences of a resonant 2019 interview, public interest in this story has resurfaced. Against this backdrop, the feature film "Scoop," available on the Netflix streaming platform, which recreates the events preceding the high-profile television conversation, is attracting attention, UNN reports.

The film was released on Netflix on April 5, 2024. It depicts the preparation of the Duke of York's interview with journalist Emily Maitlis on the BBC Newsnight program, which became a turning point in the prince's public history. His comments regarding his acquaintance with Epstein drew criticism and widespread resonance, which subsequently led to Andrew's de facto withdrawal from royal duties and the loss of a number of honorary titles.

The film is not a documentary investigation — it is a fictional dramatization that shows the behind-the-scenes work of journalists, the negotiation process with the prince's team, and the preparation of the broadcast. At the same time, the film provides insight into the media side of the story, which gained international notoriety.

It should be noted that Epstein was a financier convicted in the US of sexual abuse and exploitation of minors. Virginia Giuffre accused Prince Andrew of contact with Epstein's victims, but a civil lawsuit in 2022 was settled without an admission of guilt. The 2019 BBC interview became a public scandal and affected the prince's further participation in royal duties.

