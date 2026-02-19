$43.290.03
Exclusive
03:01 PM • 9198 views
Ukraine confirmed participation in the 2026 Paralympics and denied boycotting the Games
Exclusive
02:46 PM • 13815 views
US vs. Iran: Will there be a major war in the Middle East and what's in it for Ukraine?
02:37 PM • 12994 views
Ukraine is changing its approach to passenger trains - they want to keep ticket prices "affordable"
Exclusive
01:31 PM • 22497 views
Top effective tips on how to improve your relationship with your partner
Exclusive
12:37 PM • 17513 views
Zaluzhnyi's high-profile interview: expert explained whether it can be considered that the election campaign has started in Ukraine
Exclusive
February 19, 11:28 AM • 28370 views
Demolish or compensate for the cost: can the Odesa community take land from the scandalous Odrex clinic?
February 19, 09:20 AM • 25183 views
"Poisoning" of MPs not related to canteen food, norovirus found - Parliament's apparatus
February 19, 09:12 AM • 25032 views
SBU drones hit the Velikolukskaya oil depot in Russia's Pskov region - source
Exclusive
February 19, 07:36 AM • 24186 views
Potholes on the roads: why asphalt disappears with the snow and where to turn in case of car damage
February 19, 07:02 AM • 18452 views
"They always forget that we are not Russia": Zelenskyy reveals conditions for holding elections in Ukraine
Prince Andrew scandal from a new angle: what the film "Scoop" tells and why it's worth watching

Kyiv • UNN

 • 128 views

The Netflix film "Scoop" recreates the events leading up to Prince Andrew's BBC Newsnight interview. The film shows the behind-the-scenes work of journalists and the preparation of the broadcast.

Prince Andrew scandal from a new angle: what the film "Scoop" tells and why it's worth watching

After new media mentions of scandals involving British Prince Andrew, including his acquaintance with financier Jeffrey Epstein and the consequences of a resonant 2019 interview, public interest in this story has resurfaced. Against this backdrop, the feature film "Scoop," available on the Netflix streaming platform, which recreates the events preceding the high-profile television conversation, is attracting attention, UNN reports.

Details

The film was released on Netflix on April 5, 2024. It depicts the preparation of the Duke of York's interview with journalist Emily Maitlis on the BBC Newsnight program, which became a turning point in the prince's public history. His comments regarding his acquaintance with Epstein drew criticism and widespread resonance, which subsequently led to Andrew's de facto withdrawal from royal duties and the loss of a number of honorary titles.

The film is not a documentary investigation — it is a fictional dramatization that shows the behind-the-scenes work of journalists, the negotiation process with the prince's team, and the preparation of the broadcast. At the same time, the film provides insight into the media side of the story, which gained international notoriety.

It should be noted that Epstein was a financier convicted in the US of sexual abuse and exploitation of minors. Virginia Giuffre accused Prince Andrew of contact with Epstein's victims, but a civil lawsuit in 2022 was settled without an admission of guilt. The 2019 BBC interview became a public scandal and affected the prince's further participation in royal duties.

Recall

Former Prince Andrew Mountbatten Windsor was arrested on suspicion of misconduct in public office. Police are investigating a complaint regarding the transfer of confidential materials to Jeffrey Epstein.

"The law must be upheld" - King Charles III reacted to the arrest of his brother Prince Andrew19.02.26, 16:47 • 2682 views

Stanislav Karmazin

CultureNews of the World
Film
Jeffrey Epstein
United States
Netflix