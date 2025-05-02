Prices for cheap goods from Chinese companies Shein and Temu are rising as Trump closes a duty-free loophole - BBC

$41.590.12
47.080.09
ukenru
MP announced the date of ratification of the Ukraine-US minerals deal
08:28 AM • 5126 views

MP announced the date of ratification of the Ukraine-US minerals deal

05:30 AM • 18743 views

EU is preparing the 17th package of sanctions against Russia, Putin is the only obstacle to peace - French Minister

Exclusive
May 1, 02:27 PM • 61933 views

"Gray" import of electronics destroys legal business - lawyer about schemes in the market

May 1, 12:24 PM • 133665 views

Arestovych, Oleshko, and Bondarenko: Zelenskyy enacted new NSDC sanctions

Exclusive
May 1, 11:10 AM • 118348 views

Twin Institute: How the family of the head of "Derzhzembank" Yaroslavsky turned a state enterprise in Vinnytsia into a private business

May 1, 10:25 AM • 126926 views

Covers 57 minerals, including uranium, lithium and gold: the text of the agreement between Ukraine and the USA has appeared

Exclusive
May 1, 08:40 AM • 127028 views

Signing of the agreement between the USA and Ukraine: political scientist pointed out the nuances

May 1, 04:00 AM • 314444 views

Tariffs, traffic lights, pension supplements and scholarships for cadets: what will change for Ukrainians from May 1

April 30, 09:58 PM • 159356 views

Ukraine and the United States have signed an agreement to establish an Investment Fund for Reconstruction - officially

April 30, 03:17 PM • 172728 views

It will be targeted: the Ministry of Defense explained all the details about the unblocking of medical workers

Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Погода
+13°
3m/s
37%
755 mm
Popular news

The mineral agreement is largely symbolic, but that's enough for Trump - CNN

May 2, 01:04 AM • 18783 views

The US will not lift sanctions against Russia, but may introduce new ones - State Department

May 2, 02:53 AM • 17772 views

Israel struck the territory of the Syrian president's palace in Damascus

May 2, 03:23 AM • 34958 views

Russia has deployed an entire armada of ships with "Calibers" to the Black Sea - Navy

May 2, 03:35 AM • 22951 views

Top shopping mistakes: how to avoid unnecessary expenses

06:22 AM • 14726 views
Publications

Top shopping mistakes: how to avoid unnecessary expenses

06:22 AM • 14879 views

May barbecue: 5 simple recipes for a perfect outdoor recreation

May 1, 01:44 PM • 115873 views

Retain the roots: how Ukraine managed to preserve the Crimean scientific achievements of plant growing

May 1, 09:26 AM • 213692 views

Tariffs, traffic lights, pension supplements and scholarships for cadets: what will change for Ukrainians from May 1

May 1, 04:00 AM • 314444 views

Duma calls the reform a “threat,” while experts call it a necessity: what is happening with the changes in ARMA

April 30, 03:42 PM • 241499 views
Advertisement
Продаж Lexus LC 2019
Actual people

Denis Shmyhal

Oleksandr Syrskyi

Donald Trump

Mikhail Fedorov

Pope Francis

Actual places

Ukraine

Kyiv

United States

France

United Kingdom

Advertisement
UNN Lite

Ozzy Osbourne is intensively preparing for the Back to the Beginning concert despite health issues

May 1, 07:32 PM • 23535 views

"This kid erases me from the screen": Kit Harington recalled working on set with Bella Ramsey in "Game of Thrones"

May 1, 07:09 PM • 26994 views

Hailey Bieber appeared at a social event in New York after a scandal in the network regarding the imitation of Selena Gomez

May 1, 04:52 PM • 27097 views

After Ferrari and Herzog's Films: Director Takashi Miike to Shoot New Version of "Bad Lieutenant"

May 1, 02:10 PM • 32036 views

De Niro's Daughter Announces Transgender Transition: How the Star Dad Reacted

May 1, 01:28 PM • 34981 views
Actual

Starlink

Shahed-136

Telegram

9K720 Iskander

Rockwell B-1 Lancer

Prices for cheap goods from Chinese companies Shein and Temu are rising as Trump closes a duty-free loophole - BBC

Kyiv • UNN

 • 834 views

Trump closed a loophole for duty-free parcels, leading to higher prices for Shein and Temu for American customers. This is due to the fight against smuggling and the protection of American business.

Prices for cheap goods from Chinese companies Shein and Temu are rising as Trump closes a duty-free loophole - BBC

President Donald Trump closed a loophole for duty-free low-value parcels. This has led to rising prices for American customers of online retail giants such as Shein and Temu, reports the BBC, UNN reports.

Details

Chinese online retail giants have relied on the so-called "de minimis" exemption to sell and ship low-value goods directly to the US without having to pay import duties or taxes.

De minimis is a Latin term that literally translates to "the smallest." In this context, it refers to a US trade rule passed by Congress in 1938 to avoid the costs associated with collecting only small amounts of import duties. In the 21st century, after a series of increases in this threshold, this rule allowed retailers to ship parcels worth less than $800 to American customers without paying duties or taxes. Supporters of this loophole say it helped streamline the customs process.

According to US Customs and Border Protection (CBP), shipments covered by this exemption account for more than 90% of all shipments entering the country.

Chinese online stores such as Shein and Temu have benefited significantly from this loophole. Both platforms have attracted millions of American customers through marketing blitzes that showcased their ultra-low prices. And it was the de minimis exemption that helped them offer these offers so cheaply.

The US wants to start talks on tariffs with China - media01.05.25, 18:35 • 9358 views

But Trump, like his predecessor Joe Biden, said it was harming American business and being used to smuggle illegal goods, including drugs.

In February, Trump briefly closed the loophole. The suspension was quickly lifted as customs inspectors, shipping companies and online stores struggled to adjust to such major changes in a short period of time.

During the initial suspension of the exemption, the US Postal Service temporarily stopped accepting parcels from mainland China and Hong Kong.

The order announcing the latest decision states that it is aimed at combating the illegal importation of synthetic opioids such as fentanyl.

It states that many Chinese shippers use deceptive methods to hide banned substances in low-value packages "to take advantage of the de minimis duty exemption."

These drugs kill tens of thousands of Americans every year, including 75,000 deaths a year from fentanyl alone

- added in the report.

Biden also banned

The idea is not new. Last year, the Biden administration proposed rules designed to stop "abuse" of the duty exemption.

The increasing volume of de minimis shipments makes it difficult to detect and block illegal or dangerous shipments

- the document said.

The move is in line with Trump's policy of combating goods from China.

The White House also criticised the success of firms such as Temu and Shein in creating an additional burden on border services, as the number of parcels entering the US through this loophole has risen from around 140 million ten years ago to over a billion last year.

What it means for online shopping

Parcels sent to the US from mainland China and Hong Kong worth up to $800 are now subject to a 120% tax or a fixed fee. Initially, this fee was $100, but it is expected to rise to $200 in early June.

Even before these packages were taxed on import, American consumers saw prices rise. Shein and Temu raised prices for their American customers by May 2 "due to recent changes in global trade rules and tariffs."

Last year, the American Action Forum, a right-leaning political group, estimated that repealing the exemption would result in "additional annual costs of between $8 billion and $30 billion, which would ultimately be passed on to consumers."

Addition

Apple CEO Tim Cook detailed at a press conference on Wednesday how the company is responding to US tariffs imposed by President Donald Trump, estimating the potential impact on the company's business at at least $900 million this quarter

Pavlo Zinchenko

Pavlo Zinchenko

EconomyNews of the World
Tim Cook
Donald Trump
Hong Kong
Joe Biden
China
United States
Apple Inc.
Brent
$61.78
Bitcoin
$96,636.70
S&P 500
$5,634.87
Tesla
$282.81
Газ TTF
$32.92
Золото
$3,265.80
Ethereum
$1,823.42