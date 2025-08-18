$41.340.11
"I know what I'm doing - I don't need advice": Trump lashed out at critics of his actions to end the war in Ukraine
Exclusive
02:23 PM • 8214 views
Security, defense, and Defence City are among the government's priorities for 2026: why science is indispensable, explained expert Dolintse
01:21 PM • 11827 views
Starmer ready to support peace deal with Ukraine without ceasefire condition
Exclusive
01:19 PM • 14628 views
Tax benefits are not a gift, but an investment: how aviation fights for a place in Defence City
Exclusive
11:50 AM • 19749 views
It will be epoch-making: Minister of Economy on the new Labor Code
Exclusive
August 18, 08:34 AM • 81959 views
Shufrych and Kuzminykh: what do the cases of treason and bribery have in common?
August 18, 08:23 AM • 90911 views
European countries restrict real estate purchases by Russian citizens: which countries are on the list
August 18, 03:44 AM • 53707 views
Trump: Zelenskyy can end the war with Russia almost immediately if he wants to
August 17, 06:51 PM • 70654 views
Coalition of the Willing is ready to deploy deterrence forces in Ukraine and take the sky and sea under protection - statement
Exclusive
August 17, 10:14 AM • 78108 views
In Oleksandriia, Kirovohrad region, a woman accidentally ran over her daughter
Publications
Exclusives
Pressure on activists and disrespect for the Armed Forces of Ukraine: "Maidan judge" Zhernakov accused of monopolizing the Public Integrity Council

Kyiv • UNN

 • 186 views

Mykhailo Zhernakov was accused of manipulating elections to the Public Integrity Council and financial fraud with funds from foreign donors. Activists protest against his activities and accuse him of concealing information about grants.

Pressure on activists and disrespect for the Armed Forces of Ukraine: "Maidan judge" Zhernakov accused of monopolizing the Public Integrity Council

Mykhailo Zhernakov, a "Maidan judge" and executive director of the NGO "Dejure Foundation," has been accused of promoting "desired" candidates to the Public Integrity Council (PIC) and of financial fraud involving foreign donor funds. "Sudovo-yurydychna Gazeta" published details of the scandal during the elections to this council. This was reported by UNN with reference to UNIAN.

Mykhailo Zhernakov, the executive director of the grant organization "Dejure Foundation" and owner of "controlling stakes" in the two previous PIC compositions, was accused of manipulating the elections of PIC members, promoting candidates personally desired by him to the PIC ("Zhernakov's lists"), pressuring individual public representatives, intrigues, slander, "usurpation of power," and even financial fraud with funds from foreign donors intended for "supporting judicial reform in Ukraine."

- reported in the material.

The publication noted that during the election procedure for the Public Integrity Council, a scandal erupted – three members of its still-active composition – Kostiantyn Smolov, Oleksandr Voloshyn, and Tetiana Katrychenko – withdrew their candidacies in protest against Zhernakov's activities. Public activists called him and the NGO "Dejure Foundation" monopolists in supporting the PIC's activities with foreign funds and accused them of concealing information about grants totaling hundreds of thousands of US dollars.

"For 'PIC support' alone, American partners allocated more than $500,000 (almost 21 million hryvnias)," writes "Sudovo-yurydychna Gazeta."

Zhernakov was also accused of concealing information not only from council members but also from foreign partners, i.e., donors, the authors of the material note.

Ultimately, public activists accused Zhernakov of forming, in a "manual mode," a list of individuals to be selected for the Public Integrity Council.

The list of individuals to be selected for the PIC was compiled in advance and discussed with other public organizations that form the council. These NGOs were even sent a draft ballot indicating which candidates should be supported during the elections. Thus, candidates for the new PIC composition were divided into "desired" and "undesired."

- emphasized public activists.

The publication reported that Mykhailo Zhernakov's "virtues" had been known for a long time, but the so-called "public sector" had tried for years to ignore the obvious, probably because it was "necessary."

In particular, "Sudovo-yurydychna Gazeta" writes that Zhernakov, appointed by Yanukovych in 2012 as a judge of the Vinnytsia District Administrative Court, on February 19, 2014, satisfied the prosecutor's lawsuit and overturned the decision of the Khmilnyk City Council, which demanded condemning the use of weapons and special means on Maidan and withdrawing internal troops from Kyiv.

In addition, the media drew attention to Zhernakov's evasion of mobilization.

On December 14, 2023, Mykhailo Zhernakov was detained by TCC and SP employees in Kyiv and taken to the capital's Shevchenkivskyi District TCC and SP. The reason was a violation of military registration rules for conscripts. Interestingly, Mykhailo Zhernakov did not challenge the actions of the TCC and paid a fine of 5,300 hryvnias on December 20, 2023.

- notes the publication.

It writes that since 2024, Mykhailo Zhernakov has been appointed to the position of professor at the Department of Civil, Economic, and Financial Law of the Poltava Law Institute of Yaroslav Mudryi National Law University. Mykola Kucherevianko, his stepfather, was the first vice-rector of Yaroslav Mudryi National Law University at that time.

As reported, on August 4, 2025, elections for the fourth composition of the Public Integrity Council took place. The new PIC composition began its work on August 15. According to Article 87 of the Law "On the Judiciary and the Status of Judges," the PIC, consisting of 20 members, is formed to assist the High Qualification Commission of Judges in establishing the compliance of a judge (candidate for a judge's position) with the criteria of professional ethics and integrity.

Lilia Podolyak

