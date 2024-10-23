Presidential elections in Belarus are scheduled for January 26, 2025
Kyiv • UNN
Members of the Belarusian House of Representatives set the date of the presidential election for January 26, 2025. Lukashenka said that the election date should be determined “thoughtfully.
The decision was made at a meeting of the lower house of parliament. The previous presidential elections in Belarus in 2020 were accompanied by protests against Lukashenka's regime. UNN writes with reference to the media of Belarus.
The presidential election in Belarus will be held on January 26, 2025. This decision was made by the deputies of the House of Representatives of the National Assembly of the Republic, BelTA reports.
Earlier, Belarusian dictator Alyaksandr Lukashenka said at a meeting on setting the date of the election that the date of the presidential election and the period of the election campaign should be determined “thoughtfully.
The 2020 presidential election in Belarus took place in a climate where opposition sentiment was strong, with protests against the Lukashenka regime. In response, the Belarusian authorities unleashed a crackdown, putting thousands of people behind bars.
