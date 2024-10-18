Russia is preparing a provocation against Belarus - NSDC Center for Political Studies
Kyiv • UNN
The Center for Countering Disinformation at the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine warns of a possible Russian provocation against Belarus. In September, 30 Russian drones flew over the territory of Belarus during the attacks on Ukraine.
In September, 30 Russian drones flew over the territory of Belarus during the attacks on Ukraine. These statistics show that Russia is preparing a provocation against Belarus that could result in civilian casualties. This was stated by the head of the Center for Countering Disinformation of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine Andriy Kovalenko on Friday, UNN reports.
Details
According to Kovalenko, 7 Russian drones flew over the territory of Belarus overnight. In September, there were 30 of them. Earlier, a Shahed UAV strike was recorded near Mozyr, where there is a refinery.
Everything is pointing to the fact that Russia will eventually carry out a provocation against Belarus, which could result in both civilians and the refinery itself suffering. And these are deliberate actions of the Russians
Recall
The President of Belarus , Alexander Lukashenko, has admitted that drones from Russia have flown into the country. He also emphasized that his country shoots down any UAVs.