President: "We will talk about guarantees in more detail if there is silence for 30 days"
Kyiv • UNN
Ukraine is ready to discuss security guarantees with partners, provided that a 30-day ceasefire is observed. Proposals will be developed jointly with allies after the end of the war.
President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that Ukraine will talk with partners regarding security guarantees if a 30-day period of silence occurs, reports UNN.
Details
"We will discuss guarantees in more detail if there is silence for 30 days, these 30 days are allocated specifically to "put it on paper." We have our proposals, but "to put on paper" agreed steps with allies and formats of security guarantees of these or other security guarantees that Ukraine will have after this end of the war," Zelenskyy said.
Reminder
Following the meeting of delegations from Ukraine and the United States in Jeddah, Ukraine expressed its willingness to accept the American proposal for a 30-day ceasefire, provided that the Russian Federation accepts and simultaneously implements it.
US President Donald Trump stated that Europe should provide security guarantees to Ukraine, but the United States will remain partners of Ukraine.