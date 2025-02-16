President Rinkēvičs: We do not feel nostalgia for Brezhnev or Putin in Latvia

ukenru
Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
11:57 AM • 12179 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
09:54 AM • 53889 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
09:29 AM • 77821 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
09:20 AM • 106971 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
08:41 AM • 78477 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 118237 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 101259 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113097 views

Exclusive
Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 116737 views

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits
February 27, 01:15 PM • 153851 views

General Staff updates data: how many invaders were destroyed by the Armed Forces on February 28

February 28, 05:35 AM • 91605 views
Weather in Ukraine on February 28: where to expect rain and sub-zero temperatures

February 28, 05:48 AM • 59367 views
107 out of 208 enemy drones were shot down over Ukraine overnight, 97 did not reach their targets

07:13 AM • 27834 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

09:03 AM • 89017 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

09:59 AM • 49590 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

09:20 AM • 106970 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 118237 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 153850 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 144442 views
Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention

Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention
Exclusive

February 27, 09:18 AM • 176748 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

09:59 AM • 49590 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

09:03 AM • 89017 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 134454 views
Channing Tatum's canceled movie Gambit was supposed to be a romantic comedy: the contender for the main role told the details

February 26, 03:18 PM • 136366 views
Ryan Reynolds spotted in New York amid the scandal with the movie “Leave Me If You Love Me”

February 26, 08:37 AM • 164584 views
President Rinkēvičs: We do not feel nostalgia for Brezhnev or Putin in Latvia

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 35482 views

Edgars Rinkēvičs stated that there is no nostalgia for the Soviet past and that Latvia has a clear pro-European position. He called for concrete actions to strengthen defense and counter Russian threats.

President of Latvia Edgars Rinkēvičs said that his country does not feel nostalgic for the Soviet past and clearly associates itself with the democratic values of Europe. He voiced this position when asked whether the world is now at a stage similar to the Yalta Conference. This was discussed at the Munich Security Conference, UNN reports.

Details

"Frankly speaking, in Latvia we do not feel nostalgic for Leonid Brezhnev, Mr. Putin or anyone else," Rinkēvičs emphasized.

He noted that 2025 will be a kind of double anniversary, as it will mark the 50th anniversary of the Helsinki Final Act and the 80th anniversary of the Yalta Conference.

Helsinki had a significant impact on Latvia's independence. The first human rights group that fought for our independence appeared in 1986 and was called Helsinki 86. So we have a very strong association with the spirit of Helsinki, which embodies democracy, human rights and freedom

-  explained the President of Latvia.

In his opinion, it is important not to stop at loud statements but to move on to concrete actions, because since the beginning of the full-scale Russian invasion, there has been a lot of talk about the need to strengthen defense, but not enough has been done.

We are in a situation where these opportunities are not enough. If we want to be a serious partner for the United States or a real challenge to Putin's imperial ambitions, we need to get down to business

- emphasized Rinkevics.

Separately, the Latvian president emphasized that the Kremlin continues to use information operations, energy and migration threats as a weapon against Europe, and this must be addressed.

"We are ready for a dialogue, but when information becomes a weapon and attacks the foundations of the state, questions its independence and tries to return imperial ambitions, then this is a completely different context," he concluded.

Recall

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy saidthat Russian dictator Vladimir Putin wants to come to the negotiating table not to end the war, but to reach a ceasefire agreement that would lift certain international sanctions against Russia and allow its military to regroup.

Sibiga explains why Putin does not want to end the war15.02.25, 19:51 • 53101 view

Yulia Havryliuk

WarPolitics
latviaLatvia
volodymyr-zelenskyiVolodymyr Zelenskyy
united-statesUnited States

Contact us about advertising