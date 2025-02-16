President of Latvia Edgars Rinkēvičs said that his country does not feel nostalgic for the Soviet past and clearly associates itself with the democratic values of Europe. He voiced this position when asked whether the world is now at a stage similar to the Yalta Conference. This was discussed at the Munich Security Conference, UNN reports.

Details

"Frankly speaking, in Latvia we do not feel nostalgic for Leonid Brezhnev, Mr. Putin or anyone else," Rinkēvičs emphasized.

He noted that 2025 will be a kind of double anniversary, as it will mark the 50th anniversary of the Helsinki Final Act and the 80th anniversary of the Yalta Conference.

Helsinki had a significant impact on Latvia's independence. The first human rights group that fought for our independence appeared in 1986 and was called Helsinki 86. So we have a very strong association with the spirit of Helsinki, which embodies democracy, human rights and freedom - explained the President of Latvia.

In his opinion, it is important not to stop at loud statements but to move on to concrete actions, because since the beginning of the full-scale Russian invasion, there has been a lot of talk about the need to strengthen defense, but not enough has been done.

We are in a situation where these opportunities are not enough. If we want to be a serious partner for the United States or a real challenge to Putin's imperial ambitions, we need to get down to business - emphasized Rinkevics.

Separately, the Latvian president emphasized that the Kremlin continues to use information operations, energy and migration threats as a weapon against Europe, and this must be addressed.

"We are ready for a dialogue, but when information becomes a weapon and attacks the foundations of the state, questions its independence and tries to return imperial ambitions, then this is a completely different context," he concluded.

Recall

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy saidthat Russian dictator Vladimir Putin wants to come to the negotiating table not to end the war, but to reach a ceasefire agreement that would lift certain international sanctions against Russia and allow its military to regroup.

Sibiga explains why Putin does not want to end the war