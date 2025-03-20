President: Pokrovsk is under our control and we are pushing Russia back a little
Kyiv • UNN
Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that Pokrovsk is under the control of Ukraine. Ukrainian troops are pushing Russian troops back, preventing them from establishing fire control over the highway to Kostiantynivka.
Pokrovsk in Donetsk region is under the control of Ukraine, and the Defense Forces are pushing the Russians back a little. This was announced by President Volodymyr Zelenskyy during a Zoom briefing on March 19, reports UNN correspondent.
They almost reached Pokrovsk, but today we managed with Pokrovsk and it is under our control, and now we are pushing them (the Russians - ed.) back a little
Addition
On March 9, the spokesman of the "Khortytsia" Operational and Strategic Group Viktor Tregubov reported that the occupiers near Pokrovsk had fire control over the Pokrovsk-Kostyantynivka highway, but after a counterattack by Ukrainian forces, the fire control became less clear. The situation there is not what the Russians would like to create, and they have not achieved this goal.
