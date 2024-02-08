ukenru
President Ilham Aliyev re-elected in Azerbaijan

President Ilham Aliyev re-elected in Azerbaijan

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 28804 views

Incumbent Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev has won re-election in Azerbaijan with 92.1% of the vote, according to preliminary results from the country's Central Election Commission.

Incumbent President Ilham Aliyev won the presidential election in Azerbaijan with 92.1% of the vote. This is reported by the AFP news agency, UNN reports.

Details

The preliminary results of the voting were announced at a briefing for media representatives by Mazakhir Panakhov, chairman of the Azerbaijani CEC.

According to the data:

  • self-nominated candidate Zakhid Oruzh gained 2.2%, 
  • Razi Nurullayev from the National Front Party - 0.79%, 
  • Fazil Mustafa from the "Great Creation" party - 1.99%, 
  • Elshad Musayev from the "Great Azerbaijan" party - 0.66%, 
  • Hudrat Hasanguliyev from the "People's Front of Integral Azerbaijan" party - 1.78%, 
  • self-nominated candidate Fuad Aliyev - 0.48%.

Context

Ilham Aliyev, 62, succeeded his father Heydar as president in 2003 and usually received at least 85 percent support in elections. Human rights groups say the election is biased.

Recall

The last presidential election  in Azerbaijan was held on April 11, 2018. They were also early.

That year, for the first time in Azerbaijan, an electronic exit poll was conducted. The incumbent president Ilham Aliyev won the election for the fourth time in a row with 86.53% of the vote.

Lilia Podolyak

Lilia Podolyak

News of the World

