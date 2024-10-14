Preparing the population for national resistance: Kyiv regional center introduces shortened course, over 50 residents receive certificates
Kyiv • UNN
More than 50 residents of Kyiv region received certificates of completion of a 36-hour training course for national resistance. The program includes 6 training areas and is designed for civilians.
On October 12, the Kyiv Regional Center for Preparing the Population for National Resistance completed a shortened course of 36 hours. More than 50 residents of the Kyiv region received certificates of completion, UNN reports with reference to the Kyiv RMA.
According to the RMA, the 36-hour national resistance training course is a new program developed by the Territorial Defense Forces Command of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. It is designed to cover 6 areas of training.
The greatest attention is paid to firearms training - 16 hours. The program also includes tactical training, first aid training, mine safety, and terrain orienteering.
The Kyiv Regional Center for Preparing the Population for National Resistance was the first to implement a 36-hour program for the TRO forces. Prior to that, civilians were trained according to a basic program that includes 100 hours and 15 areas of training.
"The 100-hour program, which was approved by the TRO forces at the beginning of the full-scale invasion, was based on the basic training program for military personnel. The 36-hour program is designed specifically for civilians. It allows for on-the-job training and basic skills. After a test application in Kyiv region, the program will be distributed among regional and city centers for preparing the population for national resistance, as well as NGOs that train civilians," said Colonel Ihor Deychuk, 114th Territorial Defense Brigade.
"Our center conducted a test application of the 36-hour civilian training program and got excellent results. The shortened course of preparing the population for national resistance will allow us to train more people. In the Kyiv Regional Center for Preparing the Population for National Resistance, we plan to use both programs - 100 hours and 36 hours. We see a great demand for training and are trying to provide it," said Volodymyr Avdeienko, director of the Kyiv Regional Center for Preparing the Population for National Resistance.
