Preparing for the heating season: more than 30 thousand families in Zaporizhzhia need help
Kyiv • UNN
The head of Zaporizhzhia RMA said that 30,000 families need help preparing for the heating season. 13 international donors are providing financial and in-kind assistance in the form of firewood or pellets.
More than 30 thousand families from the frontline areas of Zaporizhzhia region need help preparing for the heating season. This was reported by the head of Zaporizhzhya RMA Ivan Fedorov, UNN reports.
According to him, residents of the region receive in-kind assistance in the form of firewood or pellets or financial assistance for the purchase of fuel.
A total of 13 international donors have provided financial assistance. He thanked ERC, UNHCR, DRC, PIN, ICRC, Acted, CORE, BF Pomogaem, UFF, JERU, Posmishka, Dorcas, Caritas for supporting the most vulnerable residents of our frontline region.
Fedorov added that more than 21.7 thousand households will receive solid fuel.
"The briquettes have already been delivered to households in the Vozdvyzhivska community of the Polohiv district with the support of Caritas Zaporizhzhia," said the head of RMA.
In addition, according to him, the International Committee of the Red Cross has expressed its intention to provide briquettes to the village of Verkhnya Tersa and pellets to the Gulyaypil community.