Heating season in Pokrovske community under threat due to constant shelling by Russia - MBA
Kyiv • UNN
Russian shelling in Pokrovsk has destroyed 80% of critical infrastructure. Authorities are urging residents to evacuate, warning of a possible lack of heating, electricity and water in the winter.
The heating season in the Pokrovske community is under threat due to Russian shelling, including attacks on critical infrastructure . This was stated by the head of the Pokrovske MVA, Serhiy Dobriak, UNN reports.
Details
As of today, just over 12,000 local residents and 70 children remain in Pokrovsk. According to the head of the community, all families with minors have agreed to evacuate and are already leaving for safer regions.
The evacuation has slowed down a bit. Previously, 1,000 people left per day, now it is up to 300.
The Russian troops are driving people out of the city, shelling the residential sector and critical infrastructure, so that the Pokrovsk community will be left without heating, water and electricity. And winter is coming. Due to the lack of gas, water and electricity, the heating season is under threat and is likely to be canceled
He urged community members to evacuate and warned that those who stayed would likely have to live in inhumane conditions: without heating, electricity, or water.
The enemy is approaching, firing artillery at residential buildings. It is very dangerous. And there may come a time when there is simply no one to clear the rubble
Addendum
The Pokrovsk MVA emphasizes that 80% of the critical infrastructure in Pokrovsk has already been destroyed due to constant shelling. Despite the fact that there is no central water supply, there is drinking water.
Employees of the Pokrovskvodokanal utility company deliver water to the community, and there are water distribution points that will operate as long as the security situation allows.
In some areas of the city, in Rodynske and in the villages of the community, there is no electricity supply. Unfortunately, due to the large amount of damage and constant shelling, it is technically impossible to restore it.
Recall
In Rodynske, Donetsk region, there has been no electricity supply since September 18 due to shelling. This has caused problems with water supply and mobile communications, and authorities are working to restore the power grid.