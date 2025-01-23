Precipitation, ice and dangerous fog: weather forecast for today

Today, January 23, cloudy weather is expected in Ukraine. In some places there will be light rain and snow. In some places, fog and ice cover. This is reported by the Ukrainian Hydrometeorological Center, UNN reports.

Details

According to weather forecasters, there will be no significant precipitation in most of the western, eastern, and southern regions.

The wind is mostly southeast, 5-10 m/s.

The temperature during the day is from 2° Celsius to 3° Celsius (at night in the Carpathians 0-5° Celsius, during the day in the south and west of the country 3-8° Celsius).

Fog is also expected today: at night and in the morning in the western, Vinnytsia and Odesa regions. Visibility will be 300-500 meters. The first level of danger (yellow).

Weather in Kyiv and the region

Light sleet and rain is expected in Kyiv region and the capital during the day.

The wind is mostly southeast, 5-10 m/s.

Daytime temperatures are between 2° Celsius and 3° Celsius; in Kyiv, it's around 0° throughout the day.

Weather forecasters warn Kyiv residents about dangerous meteorological phenomena.

On the morning of January 23, there was sleet and ice on the roads.

Maternal Health Awareness Day and Handwriting Day: what is celebrated on January 23