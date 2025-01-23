Maternal Health Awareness Day and Handwriting Day: what is celebrated on January 23

ukenru
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
02:39 PM • 91637 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
11:57 AM • 100774 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 108731 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 111537 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 132261 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 103875 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 135846 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 103796 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113448 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year

Exclusive
Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 117005 views

Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Popular news
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 120196 views
Four pharmaceutical factories are being searched in Kiev: details

Four pharmaceutical factories are being searched in Kiev: details

February 28, 09:52 AM • 66650 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 114930 views
Oil prices have fallen: what's the problem

Oil prices have fallen: what's the problem

February 28, 10:17 AM • 38067 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

02:48 PM • 36084 views
Publications
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

02:39 PM • 91637 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 132261 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 135846 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 167499 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 157212 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Actual places
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

03:20 PM • 29508 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

02:48 PM • 36084 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 114930 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 120196 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 140469 views
Actual
Maternal Health Awareness Day and Handwriting Day: what is celebrated on January 23

Maternal Health Awareness Day and Handwriting Day: what is celebrated on January 23

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 28684 views

On January 23, we celebrate Maternal Health Day, Measure Your Feet Day, and Handwriting Day. Each holiday has its own unique history and importance for society.

January 23 marks Maternal Health Awareness Day, which was created to draw attention to the importance of taking care of women's health during pregnancy, childbirth and afterwards, UNN writes.

Details

This event was launched relatively recently, but is rapidly gaining popularity around the world, as its relevance is constantly growing and its importance is difficult to overestimate. The initiative was founded in 2018 by the American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists (ACOG) together with the state of New Jersey. The main goal of this day is to reduce maternal mortality by providing women with better access to health care and support at all stages - before, during and after childbirth.

It is not just a date on the calendar, but a reminder of the problems faced by mothers around the world. On this day, lectures, trainings, and awareness campaigns are held to promote proper self-care, access to healthcare, and support for women.

January 23 is also the Day of Measuring Your Foot. Although it seems a bit humorous, it has a practical purpose. Many people don't think about the fact that foot size can change with age, and unsuitable shoes can cause discomfort or even serious problems with joints, back, or posture.

By the way, there are three main types of toes according to the shape of the toes:

The Greek type is characterized by the fact that the second finger is the longest, followed by the thumb, third, fourth, and little fingers;

People with Egyptian type have the longest thumb, and all the others decrease in length;

In of the rectangular type, the fingers are almost the same length: the thumb is equal to the second, and then the third, fourth, and little fingers are gradually shorter.

It is interesting that the foot consists of 26 bones, 33 joints and about 8 thousand nerves, making it one of the most complex structures of the human body.

Handwriting Day or Handwriting Day emerged as a kind of counterbalance to the digital age. It was established by the Stationery Manufacturers Association of the United States in 1977 to remind us of the charm and importance of handwriting.

The study of handwriting, known today as "graphology," originated in 1875. The French abbot Michoner was the first to study handwriting to determine a person's mental state.

Modern science identifies seven main characteristics of a handwritten text that help us understand the psychological characteristics of the author. Graphologists analyze the size and shape of the letters, the angle of their inclination, the clarity of the writing, and the force of pressure while writing.

In the church calendar, January 23 is dedicated to the memory of St. Clement and his disciple Agathangel. Clement was one of the first popes and was martyred for his Christian faith. Agathangel, his faithful disciple, was also persecuted for his beliefs. Liturgies are held in churches on this day, and believers pray for courage in trials and strength of spirit.

Yulia Havryliuk

Yulia Havryliuk

Society

Contact us about advertising