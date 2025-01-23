Maternal Health Awareness Day and Handwriting Day: what is celebrated on January 23

January 23 marks Maternal Health Awareness Day, which was created to draw attention to the importance of taking care of women's health during pregnancy, childbirth and afterwards, UNN writes.

Details

This event was launched relatively recently, but is rapidly gaining popularity around the world, as its relevance is constantly growing and its importance is difficult to overestimate. The initiative was founded in 2018 by the American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists (ACOG) together with the state of New Jersey. The main goal of this day is to reduce maternal mortality by providing women with better access to health care and support at all stages - before, during and after childbirth.

It is not just a date on the calendar, but a reminder of the problems faced by mothers around the world. On this day, lectures, trainings, and awareness campaigns are held to promote proper self-care, access to healthcare, and support for women.

January 23 is also the Day of Measuring Your Foot. Although it seems a bit humorous, it has a practical purpose. Many people don't think about the fact that foot size can change with age, and unsuitable shoes can cause discomfort or even serious problems with joints, back, or posture.

By the way, there are three main types of toes according to the shape of the toes:

The Greek type is characterized by the fact that the second finger is the longest, followed by the thumb, third, fourth, and little fingers;

People with Egyptian type have the longest thumb, and all the others decrease in length;

In of the rectangular type, the fingers are almost the same length: the thumb is equal to the second, and then the third, fourth, and little fingers are gradually shorter.

It is interesting that the foot consists of 26 bones, 33 joints and about 8 thousand nerves, making it one of the most complex structures of the human body.

Handwriting Day or Handwriting Day emerged as a kind of counterbalance to the digital age. It was established by the Stationery Manufacturers Association of the United States in 1977 to remind us of the charm and importance of handwriting.

The study of handwriting, known today as "graphology," originated in 1875. The French abbot Michoner was the first to study handwriting to determine a person's mental state.

Modern science identifies seven main characteristics of a handwritten text that help us understand the psychological characteristics of the author. Graphologists analyze the size and shape of the letters, the angle of their inclination, the clarity of the writing, and the force of pressure while writing.

In the church calendar, January 23 is dedicated to the memory of St. Clement and his disciple Agathangel. Clement was one of the first popes and was martyred for his Christian faith. Agathangel, his faithful disciple, was also persecuted for his beliefs. Liturgies are held in churches on this day, and believers pray for courage in trials and strength of spirit.