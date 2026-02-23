Precipitation and fog: meteorologists give weather forecast for February 24

On Tuesday, February 24, most regions of Ukraine will experience warm weather. At the same time, rain, wet snow, and fog are expected. This was reported by forecaster Natalka Didenko, writes UNN.

Details

At night, the temperature across Ukraine is expected to be around zero degrees Celsius. During the day, it will range from 0°C to +3°C, and in the south and west of the country, from +3°C to +8°C.

On Wednesday, February 25, the weather will not change significantly. And on February 26, a slight cold snap is expected in Ukraine.

In Kyiv, on February 24, rain and fog are expected. At night, it will be around zero, and during the day, +2 degrees Celsius.

