Gold

Malaysia rocked by powerful 7.1 magnitude earthquake

Kyiv • UNN

 • 62 views

The U.S. Geological Survey recorded a strong earthquake in Malaysia. The deep focus helped avoid catastrophic consequences on the surface.

Malaysia rocked by powerful 7.1 magnitude earthquake

The U.S. Geological Survey recorded a strong earthquake in the Malaysian region, which occurred early in the morning local time. Despite the high magnitude, the deep focus of the earthquake helped avoid catastrophic consequences on the surface. This was reported by AP, writes UNN.

Details

The epicenter of the natural disaster was located 55 kilometers northwest of the city of Kota Belud, and the focus was at a significant depth – 620 kilometers. Thanks to such a deep location of the source of vibrations, the energy of the tremor was partially absorbed by the earth's crust before it reached residential areas. Experts officially confirmed that there is no threat of a destructive tsunami in the region.

5.1 magnitude earthquake recorded in the Sea of Azov02.02.26, 17:33 • 3345 views

Currently, local authorities and rescue services have not received reports of significant infrastructure damage or casualties among the civilian population.

Monitoring groups continue to observe seismic activity to timely detect possible consequences and aftershocks. Residents of coastal and mountainous areas are advised to remain calm, as the initial assessment of the situation indicates minimal risks to the safety of the region.

An earthquake occurred near Novorossiysk, felt in several regions of Ukraine10.02.26, 07:07 • 5432 views

Stepan Haftko

News of the WorldWeather and environment
Associated Press
Malaysia