US Vice President J.D. Vance stated that he believes in President Donald Trump's leadership during his meeting with Russian dictator Vladimir Putin. He wrote about this on his X page, UNN reports.

Grateful to President Trump for his leadership today as he travels to Alaska to meet with Russian President Putin. - Vance wrote.

The US Vice President added that he prays for peace in the coming days.

Addition

One of the aircraft from the "Russia" flight squadron arrived in Alaska, where the summit between the Kremlin head Vladimir Putin and US President Donald Trump is expected to take place.

US President Donald Trump stated that the meeting with Russian dictator Vladimir Putin in Alaska will go well. He noted that he would quickly return home if it did not.