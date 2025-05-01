"Powerful signal to Russia": The White House assessed the signing of the agreement between Ukraine and the United States and clarified its details

$41.470.09
"Gray" import of electronics destroys legal business - lawyer about schemes in the market
Exclusive
02:27 PM • 34263 views

"Gray" import of electronics destroys legal business - lawyer about schemes in the market

May 1, 12:24 PM • 83797 views

Arestovych, Oleshko, and Bondarenko: Zelenskyy enacted new NSDC sanctions

Exclusive
May 1, 11:10 AM • 92431 views

Twin Institute: How the family of the head of "Derzhzembank" Yaroslavsky turned a state enterprise in Vinnytsia into a private business

May 1, 10:25 AM • 103971 views

Covers 57 minerals, including uranium, lithium and gold: the text of the agreement between Ukraine and the USA has appeared

Exclusive
May 1, 08:40 AM • 110210 views

Signing of the agreement between the USA and Ukraine: political scientist pointed out the nuances

May 1, 04:00 AM • 286869 views

Tariffs, traffic lights, pension supplements and scholarships for cadets: what will change for Ukrainians from May 1

April 30, 09:58 PM • 154289 views

Ukraine and the United States have signed an agreement to establish an Investment Fund for Reconstruction - officially

April 30, 03:17 PM • 170230 views

It will be targeted: the Ministry of Defense explained all the details about the unblocking of medical workers

Exclusive
April 30, 09:29 AM • 226091 views

India and Pakistan: Political scientist explains whether a new war is brewing and how it will affect Ukraine

April 30, 08:44 AM • 254594 views

The Rada extended the deadline for the voluntary return of military personnel from unauthorized leave until August 30.

Popular news

Deliberate provocation against the friendship of countries: the Ambassador of Ukraine to Poland reacted to the flag incident

May 1, 10:34 AM • 63071 views

Again frosts: Didenko warns of a drop in temperature at night, as well as rain in western Ukraine

May 1, 10:41 AM • 56288 views

Is Tom Cruise starting a new romance? The movie star was spotted in the company of Cuban actress Ana de Armas, 62-year-old Hollywood actor

May 1, 01:27 PM • 23173 views

De Niro's Daughter Announces Transgender Transition: How the Star Dad Reacted

May 1, 01:28 PM • 25414 views

May barbecue: 5 simple recipes for a perfect outdoor recreation

May 1, 01:44 PM • 93062 views
Publications

May barbecue: 5 simple recipes for a perfect outdoor recreation

May 1, 01:44 PM • 93168 views

Retain the roots: how Ukraine managed to preserve the Crimean scientific achievements of plant growing

May 1, 09:26 AM • 193218 views

Tariffs, traffic lights, pension supplements and scholarships for cadets: what will change for Ukrainians from May 1

May 1, 04:00 AM • 286869 views

Duma calls the reform a "threat," while experts call it a necessity: what is happening with the changes in ARMA

April 30, 03:42 PM • 221746 views

Bread, oil, cherries: what do your menu and agricultural science of Ukraine have in common?

April 30, 01:19 PM • 256116 views
UNN Lite

Ozzy Osbourne is intensively preparing for the Back to the Beginning concert despite health issues

07:32 PM • 624 views

"This kid erases me from the screen": Kit Harington recalled working on set with Bella Ramsey in "Game of Thrones"

07:09 PM • 1570 views

Hailey Bieber appeared at a social event in New York after a scandal in the network regarding the imitation of Selena Gomez

04:52 PM • 14360 views

After Ferrari and Herzog's Films: Director Takashi Miike to Shoot New Version of "Bad Lieutenant"

02:10 PM • 22671 views

De Niro's Daughter Announces Transgender Transition: How the Star Dad Reacted

May 1, 01:28 PM • 25482 views
Actual

Starlink

Shahed-136

Telegram

9K720 Iskander

Rockwell B-1 Lancer

"Powerful signal to Russia": The White House assessed the signing of the agreement between Ukraine and the United States and clarified its details

Kyiv • UNN

 • 486 views

The United States and Ukraine have created an investment fund, where 50% of royalties from resource extraction will go. The funds will be directed to new projects for Ukraine's economic growth.

"Powerful signal to Russia": The White House assessed the signing of the agreement between Ukraine and the United States and clarified its details

The US and Ukraine have entered into a historic agreement, launching a first-of-its-kind partnership for Ukraine's recovery and long-term economic success. This is stated in a statement by the White House, reports UNN.

Details

It is noted that from beginning to end, this agreement is a "partnership between our countries based on full cooperation, and both the United States and Ukraine will benefit from it."

This partnership signifies the United States' economic interest in ensuring a free, peaceful, and sovereign future for Ukraine. This agreement will also strengthen the strategic partnership between the United States and Ukraine for long-term reconstruction and modernization in response to the large-scale destruction caused by Russia's full-scale invasion.

- noted in the White House.

Covers 57 minerals, including uranium, lithium and gold: the text of the agreement between Ukraine and the USA has appeared01.05.25, 13:25 • 103905 views

They clarified the main details of the agreement:

  • a fund will be created to receive 50% of royalties, license fees, and other similar payments from natural resource extraction projects in Ukraine;
    • these funds will be invested in new projects in Ukraine that will bring long-term returns to both the American and Ukrainian people;
      • as new projects are identified, the fund's resources can be quickly directed to economic growth, job creation, and other key development priorities of Ukraine;
        • indirectly, the private sector will be strengthened and a stronger and more durable infrastructure will be created for Ukraine's long-term success;
          • the partnership will be overseen by a company with equal representation of three Ukrainian and three American board members who will jointly make decisions on the allocation of the fund's resources;
            • the partnership will also ensure the highest level of transparency and accountability so that the people of Ukraine and the United States can enjoy the fruits of Ukraine's recovery;
              • natural resource projects will include the extraction of minerals, hydrocarbons, and the development of related infrastructure;
                • if the United States decides to acquire these resources for itself, it will be given the right of first refusal - either to purchase them or to choose a buyer.

                  Bessent: Mineral agreement between Ukraine and the USA is a signal to the Russian Federation 01.05.25, 16:27 • 7426 views

                  "Importantly, this partnership sends a strong signal to Russia: the United States has a special role to play and is committed to Ukraine's long-term success. No state or individual who has financed or supported the Russian military machine will be allowed to benefit from Ukraine's reconstruction, including participation in projects supported by the fund's resources," the White House summarized.

                  Let us remind you

                  Ukraine signed an agreement with the United States of America on the establishment of the Reconstruction Investment Fund. This was announced by First Deputy Prime Minister - Minister of Economy Yulia Svyrydenko.

                  Later she spoke about the key provisions of the signed Agreement. She noted that Ukraine and the United States have formed a version of the agreement that provides for mutually beneficial terms for both countries.

                  The Rada will ratify the agreement on mineral resources within a week - media01.05.25, 19:36 • 8102 views

                  Vadim Khlyudzinsky

                  Vadim Khlyudzinsky

                  EconomyPolitics
                  White House
                  United States
                  Ukraine
