Mineral agreement between Ukraine and the USA is a signal for the Russian Federation - Bessent

U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said that the mineral agreement between Ukraine and the United States is a strong signal to the Russian leadership, and gives U.S. President Donald Trump the opportunity to negotiate with Russia on an even stronger basis. Bessent said this on Fox Business Network, Reuters reports, UNN reports.

The agreement will show the Russian leadership that there are no differences between the Ukrainian and American people, between our goals. The American people will not make money if the Ukrainians do not prosper. So now we are in complete agreement on economic issues. And again, I think this is a strong signal to the Russian leadership, and it gives President Trump the opportunity to negotiate with Russia on an even stronger basis. - Bessent said.

Let us remind

Ukraine signed an agreement with the United States of America to create an Investment Fund for Reconstruction.

The agreement on the establishment of an investment fund for reconstruction, which was signed by Ukraine and the United States, or, as it is called, the agreement on minerals, refers to 57 strategically important minerals on the territory of Ukraine. Among them are lithium, uranium, graphite, titanium, cobalt, manganese, nickel, rare earth elements, as well as oil and natural gas.