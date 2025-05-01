$41.470.09
Arestovych, Oleshko, and Bondarenko: Zelenskyy enacted new NSDC sanctions
12:24 PM • 11158 views

Arestovych, Oleshko, and Bondarenko: Zelenskyy enacted new NSDC sanctions

Exclusive
11:10 AM • 29908 views

Twin Institute: How the family of the head of "Derzhzembank" Yaroslavsky turned a state enterprise in Vinnytsia into a private business

10:25 AM • 44733 views

Covers 57 minerals, including uranium, lithium and gold: the text of the agreement between Ukraine and the USA has appeared

Exclusive
08:40 AM • 55672 views

Signing of the agreement between the USA and Ukraine: political scientist pointed out the nuances

May 1, 04:00 AM • 207939 views

Tariffs, traffic lights, pension supplements and scholarships for cadets: what will change for Ukrainians from May 1

April 30, 09:58 PM • 130285 views

Ukraine and the United States have signed an agreement to establish an Investment Fund for Reconstruction - officially

April 30, 03:17 PM • 155810 views

It will be targeted: the Ministry of Defense explained all the details about the unblocking of medical workers

Exclusive
April 30, 09:29 AM • 222654 views

India and Pakistan: Political scientist explains whether a new war is brewing and how it will affect Ukraine

April 30, 08:44 AM • 244321 views

The Rada extended the deadline for the voluntary return of military personnel from unauthorized leave until August 30.

Exclusive
April 30, 08:43 AM • 336023 views

State Land Bank or Vinnytsia "meeting of friends" around land management

Publications
Exclusives
Mineral agreement between Ukraine and the USA is a signal for the Russian Federation - Bessent

Kyiv • UNN

 • 2102 views

The US Treasury Secretary stated that the agreement with Ukraine is a signal for the Russian Federation and gives Trump a stronger position in negotiations. The agreement concerns 57 minerals, including lithium, uranium and others.

Mineral agreement between Ukraine and the USA is a signal for the Russian Federation - Bessent

U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said that the mineral agreement between Ukraine and the United States is a strong signal to the Russian leadership, and gives U.S. President Donald Trump the opportunity to negotiate with Russia on an even stronger basis. Bessent said this on Fox Business Network, Reuters reports, UNN reports.

The agreement will show the Russian leadership that there are no differences between the Ukrainian and American people, between our goals. The American people will not make money if the Ukrainians do not prosper. So now we are in complete agreement on economic issues. And again, I think this is a strong signal to the Russian leadership, and it gives President Trump the opportunity to negotiate with Russia on an even stronger basis.

- Bessent said.

Let us remind

Ukraine signed an agreement with the United States of America to create an Investment Fund for Reconstruction.

The agreement on the establishment of an investment fund for reconstruction, which was signed by Ukraine and the United States, or, as it is called, the agreement on minerals, refers to 57 strategically important minerals on the territory of Ukraine. Among them are lithium, uranium, graphite, titanium, cobalt, manganese, nickel, rare earth elements, as well as oil and natural gas.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Pavlo Bashynskyi

EconomyPoliticsNews of the World
Scott Bessent
Donald Trump
Ukraine
