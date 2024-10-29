Powerful explosions in Luhansk: occupants evacuate local residents
Kyiv • UNN
An artillery ammunition depot of the 123rd motorized rifle brigade of the Russian Federation was hit in the temporarily occupied Luhansk. Due to powerful explosions and smoke, the occupation authorities are evacuating the surrounding areas.
In the temporarily occupied Luhansk, an artillery depot with ammunition of the 123rd separate motorized rifle brigade of the Russian Federation was hit by an "arrival," journalist Denis Kazansky said in Telegram, UNN reports .
Details
It is reported that the artillery depot of the 123rd Brigade was hit in Luhansk. Gauleiter Pasichnyk reports on the evacuation of residents of the surrounding areas
Earlier it was reported that three powerful explosionswere recorded in Luhansk, probably at an ammunition depot. A column of smoke from the explosions is visible from all over the city.