Powerball jackpot approaches billion dollars

Kyiv • UNN

 • 324 views

The Powerball jackpot reached $950 million on Saturday night, as the previous drawing did not produce a winner. This is the sixth largest jackpot in the game's history, which could exceed a billion dollars.

Powerball jackpot approaches billion dollars

On Saturday evening, the Powerball jackpot will be drawn with a prize fund of $950 million. The previous drawing for $850 million did not determine a main winner, so the amount continues to grow and may exceed a billion dollars, writes UNN with reference to CBS.

Details

The Powerball jackpot is approaching the $1 billion mark in Saturday night's drawing. It is estimated at $950 million after no ticket won the jackpot on Wednesday night, when the prize was approximately $850 million.

- the publication states.

This was the sixth largest jackpot in the game's history. The winning numbers were 9, 12, 22, 41, 61, and Powerball number 25. The $950 million prize will also go down in Powerball history as the sixth largest. The last time the main prize exceeded a billion was in July 2023, when one ticket in California brought its owner $1.08 billion.

Powerball ticket sales have doubled in the last week as more players join the fun with a $2 ticket and also contribute to good causes in their communities 

- said Matt Strawn, Powerball Product Group Chair and Iowa Lottery CEO, before Wednesday night's drawing.

The lucky winner of the jackpot will have the choice of taking a lump sum or annuity payments. In this case, the winner will receive one immediate payment and 29 additional annual payments that will increase by 5% each year.

Previous winnings

The last time the Powerball jackpot was won was on May 31. At that time, one ticket in California brought its owner $204.5 million, and the cash value of the winnings was $91.6 million.

According to Powerball statistics, the odds of hitting the main prize are 1 in 292.2 million. Drawings are held three times a week - on Monday, Wednesday, and Saturday at 11:00 PM ET.

The largest Powerball win in history was recorded in 2022. At that time, a ticket sold in Altadena, California, brought its owner $2.04 billion - this is still a record not only for Powerball, but for all lotteries in the world.

The first Powerball game took place back in 1992. Tickets cost $2 and are available in 45 US states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, and the Virgin Islands.

