UK engineer wins £1 million thanks to touching sign from father

46-year-old Darren McGuire from Great Britain won an incredible lottery prize thanks to numbers related to the birth and death dates of his late father, UNN reports with reference to DailyMail.

Details

46-year-old Darren McGuire from Bolton found out about his incredible £1 million win just before heading off on a family holiday to Cornwall. He told the publication how much he misses his father, and that every time he plays the lottery, he chooses numbers related to him as a sign of good luck.

"Dad's date of birth (22.03.48) and his date of death (21.09.11) made us millionaires – thank you, Dad," he said.

Darren also noticed a strange coincidence on the day of his win: two rose bushes in the garden suddenly bloomed, which had not produced any flowers for four years. He called it a sign from his father: "On the morning of the draw, two bushes that had done nothing for over four years bloomed, producing a perfect red rose. For me, it was a sign that today was the day - and it really was."

Addition

Darren plans to use his new fortune to improve his work schedule, as he often works seven days a week. He and his partner Laura Waits, who have been together for almost 20 years, are finally planning their wedding. Laura said that the wedding had been postponed before due to moving and having children, and due to Darren's busy schedule, they had never managed to formalize their marriage.

"With this win, we hope to finally have a lavish ceremony," she added.

The couple has already bought a new Volvo CX90 car, replacing the old one, which Laura called a "rattle trap." The children also have their own wishes: one dreams of a PlayStation 5, and the other of shopping for clothes and sneakers.

Laura noted that the family loves their home and neighborhood, so they plan to expand the living space by adding an extension to the roof, as well as furnishing the basement as a bar and party room.

The couple also planned a week-long vacation in Spain to relax and discuss further plans for the family's future.

