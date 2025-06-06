Power outages occurred in Kyiv due to the night attack by the Russian Federation

Power outages were recorded in Kyiv due to the night attack by the Russian Federation, the DTEK energy company, which provides the service in the region, reported on Friday, writes UNN.

Due to the shelling by Russian occupiers, 2,167 families on the left bank of the capital were left without electricity - DTEK reported on social networks.

The company indicated that they are doing everything possible to restore electricity to every home as soon as possible.

In Ternopil, there is a hit on infrastructure objects, part of the city is without electricity