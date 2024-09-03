Power outages in Kherson due to enemy shelling

In Kherson, as a result of enemy shelling, there were power outages, and there may be water supply interruptions, said Roman Mrochko, head of the Kherson CMA, UNN reports.

"In Kherson, restoration works are being carried out on the power grids damaged by enemy shelling. As a result, there are power outages in different parts of the city. There may also be interruptions in water supply. They will last until the emergency works are completed, which are expected to be carried out during the day," Mrochko wrote on Telegram.

According to the head of the CMA, after 3:00 the enemy shelled the Korabelny district of Kherson with massive fire. "Multi-storey buildings, cars and outbuildings were damaged," noted Mrochko.

According to him, today it became known about another wounded as a result of night shelling in Kherson. "A 59-year-old man sustained contusion, explosive and closed head injuries. He was taken to hospital. The victim was in his house at the time of the enemy attack," said Mrochko.

According to Mrochko, as a result of Russian hostile shelling of the Kherson community over the past day, 1 person was killed, 4, including a 14-year-old girl, were injured of varying degrees of severity. The child was injured around 4:00 a.m. when Russian terrorists struck the central district of Kherson. She was hospitalized.

