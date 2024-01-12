Power outage for debtors: Yasno told who they will start with

More than 70,000 debtors from Kyiv and Dnipropetrovska oblast will be the first to have their electricity cut off due to non-payment of electricity tariffs. Their total debt is more than UAH 600 million. This was announced by the company's CEO Serhiy Kovalenko, UNN reports.

No, we will not disconnect everyone. We have clear criteria for the amount and age of debt. Currently, there are more than 70,000 such candidates for disconnection in Kyiv and Dnipropetrovska oblast, and their total debt is over UAH 600 million - Kovalenko wrote on Facebook.

According to him, the power will not be cut off at the same time for everyone. And it will not happen unexpectedly.

"We notify our customers about the status of their accounts on a monthly basis, so everyone knows whether they have a debt or not. When we apply for disconnection, the homeowner will receive a paper warning 10 days before the disconnection, and another 5 days before that - a notification from the DSO," Kovalenko said.

He also reminded that the state has developed subsidies for those who find it difficult to pay. They can now be applied for under a simplified procedure.

Previously

Electricity supplier Yasno plans to start cutting off power to debtors on January 29.