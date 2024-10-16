Power outage due to accident in Mykolaiv region, restoration expected in a few hours - RMA
Kyiv • UNN
Vitaliy Kim, Head of Mykolaiv RMA, reported that the power outage in the region was caused by an accident. Repair work will take several hours if no additional problems arise.
There is a power outage in Mykolaiv region due to an accident, repair work is expected to last several hours, Vitaliy Kim, head of Mykolaiv RMA, said on Wednesday in Telegram, UNN reports.
Details
"Many people are without electricity. We found the crash site. It's not a landing. We'll fix it in a couple of hours if there are no other surprises," wrote RMA Chairman Vitaliy Kim.
Previously
There was a power outage in Kherson, and there were reports of blackouts in Mykolaiv.