Power company promises to restore electricity in Kherson in a few hours - RMA
Kyiv • UNN
Power engineers promise to restore power supply in Kherson within a few hours, repair work is underway in the neighboring region, Oleksandr Prokudin, head of the Kherson RMA, said on Wednesday in Telegram, UNN reports.
