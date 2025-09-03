Postgraduate Studies-2025: Online Admission Started with New Opportunities, but Not Without Caveats

Today, applications for postgraduate studies have started. The Ministry of Education and Science warned about the possibility of admission through an electronic cabinet and cautioned about careful data entry - it will not be possible to change it later!

UNN reports with reference to the press service of the Ministry of Education and Science of Ukraine.

Details

Today, September 3, applications for postgraduate studies began - for admission to a Doctor of Philosophy / Arts degree based on a master's (specialist) diploma. - the message says.

Important update in 2025:

For the first time, future postgraduate students have the opportunity to take advantage of online admission. Access to submitting applications through applicants' electronic cabinets is now open.

Immediately, an important note:

After submitting the first application, no information in the electronic cabinet can be changed. Therefore, check the correctness of the data before starting to form applications. - warned the Ministry of Education and Science.

The Ministry of Education and Science also explained that each institution determines specific application deadlines in its admission rules. And the dates can be viewed on the Admission-2025 website in the relevant competitive proposals.

Recall

Earlier, UNN reported that the bachelor's admission campaign started on July 1, 2025, with the registration of electronic accounts.

In early August, the first results were summarized: this year, applicants submitted more than 1.1 million applications to institutions of higher and professional pre-higher education. This is 7% more than last year.