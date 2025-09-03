Postgraduate Studies-2025: Online Admission Started with New Opportunities, but Not Without Caveats

$41.360.01
48.470.27
ukenru
Exclusive
10:05 AM • 78 views
In Kyiv region, brother killed underage sister during an argument
Exclusive
07:25 AM • 6732 views
Shareholders of banks in Ukraine are deprived of legal instruments to protect their business - political scientist
06:20 AM • 13471 views
Russian air attack on September 3: Air defense shot down 451 targets out of 526Photo
Exclusive
06:16 AM • 20046 views
Political scientist on the new political season: what to expect from the government and the Rada
06:00 AM • 20972 views
Fingerprints and the fight against illegal migration: everything you need to know about the new EU entry rulesPhoto
September 2, 11:50 AM • 76743 views
The Moon will turn red: when Ukrainians will observe a total eclipse of Earth's satellitePhoto
September 2, 11:02 AM • 103870 views
Parubiy's Murder: Court Arrests SuspectPhoto
September 2, 10:24 AM • 144012 views
A plane of the Ukrainian company "XENA" was involved in extinguishing fires in MontenegroPhotoVideo
Exclusive
September 2, 08:46 AM • 151603 views
Demanding and financially literate: how “Generation Z” challenges the banking sector
September 2, 08:31 AM • 80685 views
Udachne village in Donetsk region liberated - General StaffVideo
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+23°
1m/s
54%
751mm
Popular news
EU discusses new sanctions against Russia and use of frozen assets for Ukraine - Radio Prague InternationalAugust 31, 02:29 AM • 234692 views
Erdogan arrived in China for the SCO summit for talks with leaders: a meeting with Putin is expectedAugust 30, 11:45 PM • 234604 views
MP Bezuhla warned about possible blackouts and a difficult winterAugust 31, 06:14 PM • 224997 views
Russian metallurgy experienced its deepest crisis since the invasion of Ukraine: production collapsed to its worst levels - CPDAugust 31, 07:40 PM • 221550 views
"Understandings reached in Alaska pave the way for peace": Putin made a number of statements regarding Ukraine at the SCO summitSeptember 1, 04:35 AM • 215857 views
Publications
In the USA, a company that the State Aviation Service of Ukraine entrusted with supporting repair documentation for Mi-8 helicopters was deemed unsuitable for cooperationPhoto06:57 AM • 11437 views
Political scientist on the new political season: what to expect from the government and the Rada
Exclusive
06:16 AM • 20055 views
Fingerprints and the fight against illegal migration: everything you need to know about the new EU entry rulesPhoto06:00 AM • 20980 views
The Moon will turn red: when Ukrainians will observe a total eclipse of Earth's satellitePhotoSeptember 2, 11:50 AM • 76752 views
A plane of the Ukrainian company "XENA" was involved in extinguishing fires in MontenegroPhotoVideoSeptember 2, 10:24 AM • 144019 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Olena Sosedka
Oleksiy Honcharenko
Xi Jinping
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Kirovohrad Oblast
Lviv
China
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Messi appeared at the Argentina national team training camp with an exclusive Hermès bag worth $65,000PhotoSeptember 2, 02:15 PM • 17740 views
"See you in court": Hector Jimenez-Bravo promises to sue those who leaked his intimate videos and faked correspondence onlinePhotoVideoSeptember 2, 11:20 AM • 31607 views
Potap named the size of his fee for a 45-minute performanceSeptember 2, 10:43 AM • 34498 views
Potap stated that since the beginning of the full-scale war, he has entered and exited Ukraine more than 14 times.September 2, 08:32 AM • 48783 views
5 most anticipated movie premieres you can't miss this autumn: what to watchVideoSeptember 1, 06:36 PM • 94273 views
Actual
Shahed-136
"Kalibr" (missile family)
Forbes
Fake news
Mi-8

Postgraduate Studies-2025: Online Admission Started with New Opportunities, but Not Without Caveats

Kyiv • UNN

 • 242 views

On September 3, applications for postgraduate studies began to be accepted through electronic accounts. The Ministry of Education and Science warns about the impossibility of changing data after submitting the first application.

Postgraduate Studies-2025: Online Admission Started with New Opportunities, but Not Without Caveats

Today, applications for postgraduate studies have started. The Ministry of Education and Science warned about the possibility of admission through an electronic cabinet and cautioned about careful data entry - it will not be possible to change it later!

UNN reports with reference to the press service of the Ministry of Education and Science of Ukraine.

Details

Today, September 3, applications for postgraduate studies began - for admission to a Doctor of Philosophy / Arts degree based on a master's (specialist) diploma.

- the message says. 

Important update in 2025:

For the first time, future postgraduate students have the opportunity to take advantage of online admission. Access to submitting applications through applicants' electronic cabinets is now open.

Immediately, an important note: 

After submitting the first application, no information in the electronic cabinet can be changed. Therefore, check the correctness of the data before starting to form applications.

- warned the Ministry of Education and Science.

The Ministry of Education and Science also explained that each institution determines specific application deadlines in its admission rules. And the dates can be viewed on the Admission-2025 website in the relevant competitive proposals.

Recall

Earlier, UNN reported that the bachelor's admission campaign started on July 1, 2025, with the registration of electronic accounts.

In early August, the first results were summarized: this year, applicants submitted more than 1.1 million applications to institutions of higher and professional pre-higher education. This is 7% more than last year.

Ihor Telezhnikov

Education
Ministry of Education and Science of Ukraine